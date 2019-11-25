The View’s Meghan McCain refuses to criticize Lindsey Graham’s latest scheme to help Trump: ‘He’s still very wonderful to my family’

“The View”co-host Meghan McCain hates seeing Sen. Lindsey Graham attacking Joe Biden, but she refused to criticize her late father’s friend.

Both Graham and Biden were close to the late Sen. John McCain, and the Arizona Republican’s daughter expressed sorrow in the pair’s feud over President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

“Lindsey is really hard for me to talk about in public because I’ve had to reconcile his politics right now are very different than mine,” McCain said, “but I have known the man since I was 10 and I love him very much. So it’s hard for me.”

“That’s the best part about being on ‘The View’ is I don’t have to pretend to be a journalist, and I know he’s currently fighting with Joe Biden right now, and it’s like watching family members go after each other, and I think Trump years do weird things to people, and I don’t condone what he did, but I get it.”

“I don’t love it, but I can’t talk crap about him,” she added. “I’m sorry.”

She expanded on that a bit later in the segment, saying she could not criticize Graham for launching an investigation of Biden because he was still nice to her family.

“He’s still very wonderful to me and my family,” McCain said. “I have known him my entire life. He’s a good person who is making decisions that are questionable.”