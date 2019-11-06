The View’s Meghan McCain runs out of excuses for Lindsey Graham choosing to ignore impeachment evidence
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain found herself unable to defend Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for insisting he would not read evidence from the House impeachment inquiry.
The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman told reporters he had “written the whole process off” as “a bunch of B.S.” — and McCain said her late father’s good friend was making a grave error.
“I don’t think he should resign,” McCain said, disagreeing with her co-hosts. “I mean, it’s always hard for me to talk about Lindsey because I love him, and I grew up with him, and I think that he’s doing what he thinks is best in his state and in his — in his realm.”
Co-host Joy Behar said the senator was a shadow of his former self, and McCain ran out of excuses for him.
“I just spoke with him,” McCain said. “I think that he’s doing what he thinks is best, and I don’t think it’s productive to go on TV and say I haven’t read it when you are the head of the Judiciary Committee.”
Whistleblower’s lawyer blasts Trump Jr for putting his client’s family ‘at risk’
President Donald Trump's son published on Wednesday the name of the alleged anonymous whistleblower whose complaint fired the impeachment inquiry against Trump, breaking strict conventions for protecting officials who reveal wrongdoing in government.
Amid calls by the president himself to expose the whistleblower, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the name of a CIA analyst which has circulated online for weeks, and linked to a Breitbart news article implying the person was pro-Democrat and anti-Trump.
AFP could not independently verify the whistleblower's identity and is not publishing the name.
‘Delicious tears from Bevin supporters’: Libertarian Party chides GOP after splitting Kentucky vote
The Libertarian Party of Kentucky this week took credit for the apparent defeat of Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin (R).
After a close election on Tuesday, Democratic challenger Andy Beshear declared himself the winner with 49.2% of the vote compared to Bevin's 48.8%. But as of Wednesday morning, Bevin was refusing to concede the race.
But that didn't stop the Libertarian Party from taking a victory lap on Facebook, WKYT reported.
"In an ideal world, we elect Libertarian candidates and advance liberty. Failing that, we push mainstream candidates towards liberty to advance the cause," the statement said. "But if we can’t do those things, we are always happy to split the vote in a way that causes delicious tears. Tonight there are plenty of delicious tears from Bevin supporters."