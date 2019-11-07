The View’s Whoopi Goldberg stuns Donald Trump Jr by pulling the plug on bonkers episode

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg sent Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle packing after a highly contentious appearance.

The president’s eldest son offered excuses for his father’s dealings with Ukraine, defended his revelation of a whistleblower’s name and accused co-host Joy Behar of wearing blackface — and Goldberg had enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know what, here’s the thing,” Goldberg said, trying to lower the noise level. “It would be easier to have this conversation if we could do it without the jokes, because the jokes are making it hard to hear anybody’s points.”

Joy Behar asked who had been joking, and Trump Jr. used that as a jumping-off point to complain about political correctness.

“We have to have that kind of discourse, and look at what’s going on in terms of P.C. culture,” he said.

Goldberg insisted there was no such thing, but Trump Jr. persisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is,” he said. “What do you think about Dave Chappelle or (Bill) Burr or those guys getting canceled?”

He then argued with Goldberg and Behar about comedy, and Abby Huntsman tried to lighten the mood by asking Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle when they were getting married.

“Let’s get the president re-elected,” Guilfoyle said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple then praised one another, before Guilfoyle ticked off a litany of praise for the president.

“I grew up in the Mission District, where (Goldberg) filmed ‘Sister Act,’ one of my parishes there,” Guilfoyle said. “I’ve known the president 13 years, I know Don Jr. I’m proud Latina, I know the measure of the man, I know his character — the entire family. I stand for them because I do believe their commitment. Women are doing better under President Trump, Hispanics, African-Americans — that’s not fake news, it’s real.”

That’s when Goldberg called the appearance to a halt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will just say this because, it is the end of the show,” she said, pausing.

The other panelists seemed confused, because the show still had 15 minutes left.

“I don’t think it is, Whoop,” Huntsman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goldberg made herself more clear.

“It’s the end of this show,” she said, gesturing toward her two guests — who realized they’d been sent on their way.

“Oh, okay,” Trump Jr. said, biting his lips as Guilfoyle made an exaggerated, but silent, laugh.