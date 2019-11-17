Quantcast
‘They didn’t sign up for this’: Republican analyst says non-GOP voters who went for Trump will dump him over impeachment

Published

2 hours ago

on

Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, Republican adviser Shermichael Singleton was stunned by GOP lawmakers who are still standing by Donald Trump and stated non-Republican voters who went for Trump in 2016 are likely going to abandon the president in 2020.

Speaking with host David Gura, Singleton, who served in the Trump administration at HUD, torched the Republican Party for tying itself to the faltering Trump.

“These people… look, I hate to say this but it’s the truth: They’re just lying, they’re all lying and I have to wonder why?” he began. “Why are they ruining their reputations for Donald Trump who has shown himself throughout this process to not be loyal to anyone but himself?”

“And I think for a lot of voters around the country, not Republican voters because they’re pretty much tied to this president, but independent voters have to ask themselves ‘this is not what I signed up for. These are not the expectations I voted for’ if they voted for Donald Trump in 2016,” he continued. “There is an election coming up and Democrats have an impeccable case to voters: Is that what you want four more years of? I think it will be a no.”

Watch below:

