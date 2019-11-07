‘They know he did it!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika bash GOP senators for ‘humiliating’ defense of Trump crimes
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski shamed congressional Republicans for ignoring the obvious and defending President Donald Trump from crimes they know he committed.
The “Morning Joe” hosts pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s latest defense of the Ukraine scheme, arguing that EU ambassador Gordon Sondland — a Trump donor — was working with Democrats to bring down the president, who the South Carolina Republican also claimed was too incoherent to put together a quid pro quo.
“Lindsey is once again doing the ‘they’re too stupid to collude’ defense that a lot of people on the Hill did during Russia,” Scarborough said, “and now they’re saying even though they have all the documentation of, as John Bolton called it, Rudy (Giuliani)’s drug deal, they had a very specific plan, laid it out. We have all the testimony, the sworn testimony.”
Scarborough bashed Graham — a former military lawyer and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — for ignoring the rules of evidence and misrepresenting criminal procedure.
“Now he’s saying, ‘I’ve been a lawyer a long time, when somebody changes their testimony, they become suspicious,'” Scarborough said. “Actually, everybody’s been saying it publicly. (Sondland) chose to tell the truth in sworn testimony because he didn’t sign up to go to jail, and Lindsey knows that.”
“I just wonder how low these people are going to go, how much they’re going to degrade themselves,” he added, “I feel so sorry for them that they’re allowing themselves to be degraded by Donald Trump, a guy that won’t return a favor, and Lindsey put him in the front of that line here. This is just humiliating for him.”
Co-host Willie Geist wondered how the White House would try to discredit Sondland, who was named a diplomat after donating $1 million to the Trump campaign, and he was ashamed for the lawmakers going along with that obviously dubious scheme to paint him as a Democratic collaborator.
“It’s sad,” Geist said, “and there are a lot of we’ve had on the show who we respect who are now saying things to completely degrade themselves, and as you say, for what? As if Donald Trump is ever going to return the favor and ever take care of them? We see what he does to people who cross him. We see what he does to people. ‘I never met him, didn’t really know him, can’t remember meeting him.’ That’s what happens in the end. You end up like Michael Cohen. You don’t end up at the hand of the president of the United States. It’s really pathetic and sad to watch as an American.”
Co-host Mika Brzezinski agreed, and said Republicans were defending the indefensible.
“They’re doing this even though it’s clear it happened,” she said. “This quid pro quo and this scandal and potentially, for sure, corruption, but even break the law, it happened. They’re fighting to try and protect the president from something he did — by the way, something they know he did.”
Even Bill Barr refused to publicly state Trump did not break any law by extorting Ukraine in quid pro quo scheme
President Donald Trump tried to get his devoted Attorney General Bill Barr to make an announcement that the Commander-in-Chief broke no laws when he extorted the president of Ukraine in a quid pro quo scheme to further his political career.
Trump wanted Barr to hold a news conference absolving the president of any possible charges, The Washington Post reports.
Trump ‘very keen’ on doing ‘The Apprentice: White House’ — and keeps pitching it to NBC creator Mark Burnett: report
According to a report in the Daily Beast, Donald Trump has been keeping in touch with the creator of the 'Apprentice' TV show over the possibility of re-booting the reality show as a White House version.
The reports states, "Since taking office in early 2017, the president has confided to close associates that he misses hosting 'The Apprentice' and 'The Celebrity Apprentice' on NBC, the reality TV staples he left behind to become the Republican Party standard-bearer and then the leader of the free world."
Revenge porn is sexual violence, not millennial negligence
U.S. Representative Katie Hill was the latest victim of a form of sexual abuse that’s become increasingly common: revenge porn.
Intimate photos of her were leaked to the media and published, without her consent, for the world to see – a transgression Hill suspects her estranged husband was behind. The photos implicated Hill in a sexual relationship with a congressional staffer, an accusation that potentially put Hill in violation of House ethics rules.
Hill, a 32-year-old freshman representative, ended up resigning her seat on October 27.