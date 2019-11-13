‘This is Congress’s authority and responsibility’: National security lawyer fires back at Stephanie Grisham for saying impeachment hearings are ‘boring’
As the first public hearing in the House impeachment inquiry gets underway, an emerging talking point from allies of President Trump is that the spectacle is “boring.” One of those regurgitating that talking point is White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who went a step further and said that the “sham” hearing is not only boring, but a “colossal waste of taxpayer time & money.”
“Congress should be working on passing USMCA, funding our govt & military, working on reduced drug pricing & so much more,” Grisham tweeted Wednesday morning. “@realDonaldTrump is working right now-the dems should follow his lead!”
This sham hearing is not only boring, it is a colossal waste of taxpayer time & money. Congress should be working on passing USMCA, funding our govt & military, working on reduced drug pricing & so much more. @realDonaldTrump is working right now-the dems should follow his lead!
— Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 13, 2019
But according to national security lawyer Bradley P. Moss, Grisham’s characterization of Congress’s priorities is misleading.
“I am just a mere private lawyer here, Ms. Grisham, but conducting oversight and potential impeachment inquiries into alleged misconduct by the President fits squarely within the four corners of Congress’s authority and responsibility,” Moss tweeted. “Also known as ‘working right now.'”
I am just a mere private lawyer here, Ms. Grisham, but conducting oversight and potential impeachment inquiries into alleged misconduct by the President fits squarely within the four corners of Congress's authority and responsibility.
Also known as "working right now". https://t.co/EctEO3xjNH
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 13, 2019
In the comment thread beneath Moss’s tweet, there was plenty of agreement.
Congress is perfectly capable of multi-tasking. There are many other things happening on Capitol Hill today. She might check a newspaper for a listing of hearings and floor activity.
As she is so worried about inaction, she should share her concerns with Senator McConnell.
— Leslie McCarthy (@LeslieM3355) November 13, 2019
Seems so obvious. But the fake president and the republicans are blind to it and just don’t want to acknowledge.
— Newk (@newkedu) November 13, 2019
Actually, it’s north of 400. I heard on NPR last week that this Congress has passed 490 largely bi-partisan bills..
— Mike Burns (@wrytir) November 13, 2019
Actually, it's north of 400. I heard on NPR last week that this Congress has passed 490 largely bi-partisan bills..
— Mike Burns (@wrytir) November 13, 2019
‘Very damaging to the president’: Chris Wallace says first impeachment hearing left scorch marks on Trump
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Wednesday reacted to the first public impeachment hearing by calling it "very damaging to the president."
During a break in the proceedings, Wallace said that President Donald Trump should be worried about the testimonies of Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs.
Wallace said that he expected the hearing to be "pretty devastating."
"I think that William Taylor was a very impressive witness and was very damaging to the president," the Fox News host explained. "He took very copious notes at almost every conversation. When he put quotes in his opening statement, he said those were direct quotes from what was said."
‘Devastating testimony’: Experts stunned after Bill Taylor drops an ‘unexpected bombshell’ at impeachment hearing
Ambassador Bill Taylor on Wednesday dropped a new bombshell during impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives.
During his testimony, Taylor revealed one of his aides had overheard a conversation between President Donald Trump and European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland in which the president pressed the ambassador to get Ukraine on board with "the investigations" into former Vice President Joe Biden.
This conversation occurred on July 26th, or one day after Trump's infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he repeatedly pressed for the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation of the company that had formerly employed Biden's son.