‘This is Congress’s authority and responsibility’: National security lawyer fires back at Stephanie Grisham for saying impeachment hearings are ‘boring’

Published

3 mins ago

on

As the first public hearing in the House impeachment inquiry gets underway, an emerging talking point from allies of President Trump is that the spectacle is “boring.” One of those regurgitating that talking point is White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who went a step further and said that the “sham” hearing is not only boring, but a “colossal waste of taxpayer time & money.”

“Congress should be working on passing USMCA, funding our govt & military, working on reduced drug pricing & so much more,” Grisham tweeted Wednesday morning. “@realDonaldTrump is working right now-the dems should follow his lead!”

But according to national security lawyer Bradley P. Moss, Grisham’s characterization of Congress’s priorities is misleading.

“I am just a mere private lawyer here, Ms. Grisham, but conducting oversight and potential impeachment inquiries into alleged misconduct by the President fits squarely within the four corners of Congress’s authority and responsibility,” Moss tweeted. “Also known as ‘working right now.'”

In the comment thread beneath Moss’s tweet, there was plenty of agreement.

