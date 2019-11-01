Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This is not rocket science’: Conservative blasts GOP for ignoring plain fact that Trump confessed to a crime

Published

1 min ago

on

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative and avid “never-Trumper” Jennifer Rubin expressed frustration with GOP House lawmakers who refused — at the very least — to vote for proceeding with a public impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Based upon the President’s own comments and leaked testimony from administration officials speaking to House investigators behind closed doors, Rubin said that it should obvious to anyone that facts are not in Trump’s favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Trump insists we read the transcript of his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Multiple witnesses verify virtually all of the transcript (save for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman who says in one additional spot, former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter were explicitly mentioned). The contents of the call match the whistleblower’s complaint,” she began before pointing out the new witnesses have corroborated the whistleblower’s complaint.

Based upon what has come out so far, Rubin asked, “So what’s the fight over?”

“The House should lay out the full weight of the evidence and call the parade of credible witnesses to educate the American people,” she suggested. “A vote against impeachment is then a vote to support the proposition that a president can use government funds to extort foreign governments to investigate and manufacture evidence against a political rival. Let the House Republicans vote against that and explain it to anyone not addicted to Fox News.”

Backing up her case, Rubin pointed out some obvious facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump says he did it. The witnesses say he did it,” she wrote. “Republican Senators can then decide if this is a violation of Trump’s oath.”

“This is not rocket science, which explains why Republicans clung to misleading complaints about the process,” she lectured. “If the president has no facts in his favor, then this was not a hoax or a witch hunt. It is an existential question: Who controls our democracy? Understandably, Trump is baffled. We will see if GOP senators want to enable such moral obtuseness and constitutional chaos.”

You can read the whole piece here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats eager to publicly dump a pile of ‘damning evidence’ on Trump after calling GOP’s bluff

Published

1 min ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

House Democrats believe they already have enough evidence to impeach President Donald Trump, and they're eager to move forward into the next phase of the process.

Congressional investigators have interviewed current and former White House officials who have described how the president used his official power to pressure Ukraine's government to announce a baseless investigation of a political rival, and Democrats believe they've heard enough to impeach, reported Politico.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump and his ‘oblivious’ legal team are unprepared to handle impeachment now that it’s a reality: biographer

Published

50 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Now that the impeachment of Donald Trump is all but certain to move quickly through the House and then to the Senate for trial, one of the president's long-time observers and author of a book on the president's business dealings claims the president's way of handling legal issues, as well as his unimpressive legal team, doesn't bode well for him impeachment hits the Senate floor.

Writing from his perch at Bloomberg, author Tim O'Brien said the "chaos" that Trump surrounds himself with as a defense won't work under the strict rules of Senate impeachment proceedings.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP busted for waving ‘deep state’ red flag to cover up Trump’s incompetence

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

In a blunt column for the conservative Bulwark, author Robert Tracinski took both Donald Trump and his most rabid defenders in Congress to the woodshed for blaming whatever bedevils the president on a mysterious "deep state" within the federal government seeking to destroy him.

"Just as 'fake news' is the epithet thrown around as a magic formula to justify refusing to pay attention to any fact you don’t like, so too is the 'deep state' a magic formula used to justify ignoring the latest evidence of President Trump’s malfeasance in foreign policy," Tracinski wrote, before explaining, "The formula is simple: wave any and all damaging testimony off as a political hit job by a secret cabal of unelected officials."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image