This is the energy executive who first exposed Trump’s Ukraine scandal: report
CNN host Chris Cuomo did a special investigative report by Drew Griffin looking at the money trail from Russia to President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.
“You probably don’t know Dale Perry, but history may record this energy executive as one of the first who sounded the alarm about what would become President Trump’s impeachment inquiry,” said Griffin. “In April, Perry’s former business partner Andrew Favorov, now a director at Ukraine’s state-owned gas company Naftogaz, says two shady characters had approached him, with a secret management plan to take over the management from the inside. Those two shady characters Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are two low-level, Soviet-born businessmen from south Florida. And they were trying to clear the way for their own gas business.”
Perry explained that the two men told him that to do the deals they have to do, they’d have to go through the CEO of the company and that they need a new CEO to do that. “The current one is in our way, and the current one has the support of the U.S. ambassador,” Perry said the two men told him.
The CEO at the time had just finished spending five years trying to clean up the company’s corruption problem, and he supported Marie Yovanovitch, who Trump had already decided, needed to be removed.
“What they said was they are removing her, and it’s been agreed at the highest level of the U.S. government,” Perry said. “In other words, they were suggesting that President Trump had already agreed that yes, they would remove her.”
The CEO took it as a shakedown.
“He said, ‘Either I join them and become the CEO or they’re going to find someone else to be the CEO and remove all of us,'” Perry recalled.
Perry wrote a letter that eventually researched the state department, but it was probably too late. Yovanovitch was removed, “stunning anti-corruption officials in Ukraine.”
“I became aware of an effort by Rudy Giuliani and others including his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to run a campaign to smear Marie Yovanovitch,” Deputy Asst. Sec. of State George Kent said in his opening statement during the hearing.
Giuliani was already ranting about a conspiracy theory at the hands of Joe Biden and his family. Meanwhile, he was ousting anyone involved in ridding the Ukraine of corruption so he could start his own gas company.
Former federal prosecutor Kenneth McCallion said he’d seen it before, and it all goes back to money.
“It’s not about the Bidens. It’s not about a DNC server being hidden in Ukraine. It’s really about the money. It’s a fight for control of Naftogaz and resources,” said McCallion.
Watch the full report from Griffin in the video below:
Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains why Trump’s quick trip to Walter Reed raises more questions
President Donald Trump went to Walter Reed over the weekend, claiming that nothing was wrong, but CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explained it wasn't a typical routine medical exam done every year for presidents.
Speaking Sunday, Dr. Gupta explained that medical issues are typically done by doctors on duty at the White House, and there isn't a need to go to the hospital.
"No question, this sounds a bit unusual," he said. "I mean typically even with this White House, we've gotten plenty of notice in the past that the president was going to be getting a physical exam, that it was going to take place at Walter Reed, which, it has in the past. Everyone institution-wide received noticed, and it doesn't seem like that happened in this case."
Mike Pence distances himself from his own top adviser after she refuses to lie for Trump
Vice President Mike Pence's top adviser, Jennifer Williams, seems to be enduring retaliation from her employers after cooperating with subpoenas from the House impeachment inquiry this week. Williams spoke to the committee behind closed doors, and her testimony has was released Saturday.
President Donald Trump attacked her as a "Never Trumper" on Twitter Sunday, despite her work for the Trump adminsitration.
GOP lawmaker goes on extended rant about Schiff to duck Tapper questions about Trump intimidating witnesses
On Sunday morning House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) attempted to blow off questions by CNN's Jake Tapper over whether President Donald Trump was trying to intimidate former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch with a tweet during her testimony, choosing instead to attack committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for wanting to impeach the president.
Following a long interview where the State of the Union host had to correct the Ohio Republican's assertions multiple times -- with Tapper once flatly stating "That's not true" -- the CNN host asked about Trump's tweets that were immediately characterized as witness intimidation.