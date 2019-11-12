Three judges suspended for drunken 3 AM fight at White Castle — that ended with two shot

Three judges were suspended after engaging in a drunken shooting outside a White Castle.

“Three Indiana judges involved in a Downtown Indianapolis fight in May that ended with two of the judges shot have been suspended without pay after the Indiana Supreme Court determined they committed judicial misconduct,” the Indianapolis Star reports. “In an opinion issued Tuesday, the court said judges Bradley Jacobs, Andrew Adams and Sabrina Bell ‘engaged in judicial misconduct by appearing in public in an intoxicated state and behaving in an injudicious manner and by becoming involved in a verbal altercation.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Adams’ whole blood alcohol level was approximately 0.157 upon admission to the hospital, and Jacobs’ was approximately 0.13, according to the opinion. Bell’s blood alcohol level was not tested, ‘but she was intoxicated enough that she lacks any memory of the incident,’ per the opinion,” the newspaper noted.

The story is quite a tale.

“The judges traveled to Indianapolis April 30 to attend a judicial conference the next day. Around 3 a.m. May 1, the judges, along with another magistrate who was not involved in the fight, tried to enter the Red Garter Gentleman’s Club in Downtown, but it was closed,” The Star noted. “They went to the nearby White Castle at 55 W. South St. instead.”

Things then escalated rapidly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Adams, Jacobs and Bell were standing outside the restaurant when Alfredo Vazquez and Brandon Kaiser drove past the trio in a blue SUV. According to charging documents from the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications, either Kaiser or Vazquez yelled something out the window that prompted Bell to give the middle finger to the men,” the newspaper reported.

According to the opinion, the three judges then, “joined in a profane verbal altercation that quickly turned into physical violence and ended in gunfire, and in doing so, gravely undermined public trust in the dignity and decency of Indiana’s judiciary.”

Watch: