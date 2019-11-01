Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Time out!’: CNN’s Camerota forced to repeatedly cut off Trump defender for blurting lies about impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

A battle broke out between “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota and conservative Matt Schlapp over impeachment Friday morning with the CNN host having to repeatedly cut off the Donald Trump defender and call him out on lies and misrepresentations about the proceedings.

Appearing on the panel with CNN commentator Ana Navarro, Schlapp continually claimed there was no reason to impeach Donald Trump because, as he claimed, he had committed no crimes which led Camerota to have to explain that impeachment is not limited to actual criminal wrongdoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things got off on the wrong foot after Schlapp stated, ” [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi has said all along that she wouldn’t move on starting an impeachment process unless it would be overwhelming bipartisan and let’s face it, that’s not where it is in the House of Representatives,” only to have the CNN host cut him off with, “Fact check: she didn’t say overwhelmingly partisan. ”

Undeterred, Schlapp continually spoke over the host with White House spin, at one point throwing Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) under the bus over his critical comments about the president’s wrongdoing.

“When I say we had a good day,” Schlapp said of Thursday’s impeachment vote, “It’s not because it is good that the Democrats, and only Democrats want to impeach the president. I actually think what is good about it, if there are no crimes and if they don’t come forward with articles that show any criminality.”

“It doesn’t have to be a crime,” the host reminded him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You got to talk for two straight minutes, Alysin, let me talk,” the conservative insisted.

“Don’t misuse information,” Camerota warned.

“I’m not lying, name one lie,” he fired back. “If you think there is a crime, you give me the code right now. Give me the code. What’s the crime? Don’t say I’m lying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It doesn’t have to be a crime, you know that,” she tried to explain. “Why don’t you hear the video of Lindsey Graham saying over and over again–”

“Lindsey Graham is wrong,” he blurted while talking over her. “He isn’t one of the Founding Fathers and he is a great guy and all but he didn’t write the Constitution.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Impeachment probe looking into Mulvaney involvement with Ukraine before Trump phone call: report

Published

49 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, Democrats are asking questions about acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's curious decision to hold up a weapons shipment to Ukraine before Donald Trump's phone call with President Zelensky.

The report notes that Mulvaney, in his other job as head of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), held up the sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine even after the Trump administration had approved the sale.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell warns Trump to stop attacking GOP senators who will decide his fate

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned President Donald Trump to stop attacking Republican senators who will soon consider his fate at an impeachment trial, Politico reports.

This article first appeared on Salon.

McConnell met with Trump one-on-one at the White House last week and warned Trump to stop attacking senators like Mitt Romney, R-Utah, whom the president called a “pompous ass” after Romney said that Trump's demand for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden was “wrong and appalling.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘What planet is he living on?’ CNN laughs at Trump plan to read the Ukraine transcript in fireside chat with America

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Reacting to an interview that Donald Trump gave to the Washington Examiner, where he floated the idea of reading the edited transcript of his phone call with Ukraine's president to Americans in an FDR-like "fireside chat," a CNN panel burst into laughter at the very prospect of how that would go over.

Speaking with hosts John Avlon and Alisyn Camerota, Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade marveled over the president even thinking that would help with forestalling impeachment.

After host Camerota called Trump's plan to do a "dramatic reading" of the transcript an " opportunity for Saturday Night Live, Bade couldn't hold back.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image