‘Traitor’: Trump faces ‘lock him up’ chants as he speaks at Veterans Day event in New York City
Demonstrators in New York City called for the prosecution and imprisonment of President Donald Trump as he spoke at a Veterans Day event.
The president on Monday spoke in his hometown of New York City ahead of the Veterans Day parade. Although the president was behind bulletproof glass, protesters chanted “lock him up” loud enough for him to hear. Chants of “impeach and remove” could also be heard.
Watch the video and read the reports below.
Protesting Trump at the NYC Veteran’s Day Parade. Trump deports vets, fires them (Vindman), and privatizes their health insurance. pic.twitter.com/fl7ShYnPlF
— Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) November 11, 2019
The anti-Trump protestors chanting “Impeach and remove!” at the NYC Veterans’ Day Parade. pic.twitter.com/Jhy4rbPwRM
— Sergio (@siano4progress) November 11, 2019
Protesters chant “Bone spurs USA” as President Trump speaks at NYC Veterans Day Parade @Newsday pic.twitter.com/hSqEvKLC7W
— Michael O’Keeffe (@MOKNYC) November 11, 2019
Trump speaks at Veterans Day event in NYC. Protestors nearby are chanting “lock him up” and “traitor” pic.twitter.com/MhqeDa4xOw
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 11, 2019
Incredibly loud protests outside the Trump speech along Fifth Avenue, with whistles, chants of “Lock him up!”
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 11, 2019
can confirm, my office is a block away from where Trump is speaking right now and I can hear “lock him up” from the ninth floor https://t.co/blkfBicsRb
— Anna Swartz (@Anna_Snackz) November 11, 2019
Trump supporters and protesters mix it up at the start of the Veterans Day Parade. Some ugly verbal exchanges. @Newsday pic.twitter.com/g76fK9jNcZ
— Michael O’Keeffe (@MOKNYC) November 11, 2019
POTUS about to speak at Veterans Day event in Madison Square Park. There’s an “Impeach” sign in skyscraper across street pic.twitter.com/Uyo78vH8gQ
— Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) November 11, 2019
VoteVets, the progressive veterans group, says it has rented a plane to fly over Denver today trailing a banner that reads, "Vets: Trump is a National Security Threat."
It will also run digital ads today criticizing Sen. Gardner for supporting Trump. #copolitics #cosen
— Justin Wingerter (@JustinWingerter) November 11, 2019
