‘Traitor’: Trump faces ‘lock him up’ chants as he speaks at Veterans Day event in New York City

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Demonstrators in New York City called for the prosecution and imprisonment of President Donald Trump as he spoke at a Veterans Day event.

The president on Monday spoke in his hometown of New York City ahead of the Veterans Day parade. Although the president was behind bulletproof glass, protesters chanted "lock him up" loud enough for him to hear. Chants of "impeach and remove" could also be heard.

Watch the video and read the reports below.

Protesting Trump at the NYC Veteran’s Day Parade. Trump deports vets, fires them (Vindman), and privatizes their health insurance. pic.twitter.com/fl7ShYnPlF

