‘Treasure trove’ of Mueller memos shows how Trump has benefited the Russians ‘beyond their wildest expectations’

On Sunday morning, an MSNBC “AM Joy” panel took up the release of a batch of memos from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that were released on Saturday that shed light on even more connections between aides to the president and Russian officials.

Reviewing the documents obtained by Buzzfeed News, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin said Russia lucked out with Trump as a presidential candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked for comment, Rubin smiled and suggested, “I think what it reminds me is that this whole presidency succeeded for the Russians beyond their wildest expectations.”

“It’s all about the Ukrainians,” she continued. “This is preposterous. We know our entire intelligence community confirmed it’s the Russians. We know that Putin was involved in the decision. It’s the Russians, nevertheless, by setting this bug into the campaign and circulating around to Trump — he is still obsessed with this.”

“He is still doing, in essence, Russia’s bidding by trying to, frankly, discredit the Mueller investigation which pointed to Russia,” she added.

Watch below: