Trump acknowledged impeachment’s toll by attacking Democrats as ‘mentally violent people’
President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge the toll impeachment is taking on his mental state during a Friday evening campaign rally in Tupelo, Mississippi.
The president warned that impeachment would cause the stock market to “crash like you have never seen a crash before.”
“I’d like to speak well, but the [Democratic Party] leadership, they have no clue,” Trump told the crowd of supporters.
“They’re just very vicious people,” he complained.
“Actually, they’re sort of mentally violent people,” Trump said.
Watch:
Trump, alluding to impeachment, threatens that "if they ever do anything bad to us … that stock market will crash like you have never seen a crash before." He then describes Democrats as "mentally violent." pic.twitter.com/3avrDRQlN9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2019