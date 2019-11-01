Quantcast
Trump acknowledged impeachment’s toll by attacking Democrats as ‘mentally violent people’

Published

46 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge the toll impeachment is taking on his mental state during a Friday evening campaign rally in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The president warned that impeachment would cause the stock market to “crash like you have never seen a crash before.”

“I’d like to speak well, but the [Democratic Party] leadership, they have no clue,” Trump told the crowd of supporters.

“They’re just very vicious people,” he complained.

“Actually, they’re sort of mentally violent people,” Trump said.

Watch:

'Blessed be thy hush money': George Conway ridicules faith leaders praying for Trump during impeachment

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway blasted faith leaders praying for President Donald Trump as the House of Representatives conducts an impeachment inquiry into the president's solicitation of foreign election interference to help his 2020 re-election campaign.

Johnnie Moore, the president of The Congress of Christian Leaders, posted a photo on Thursday of conservative faith leaders putting their hands on Trump to pray for him.

Political scientist Ian Bremmer posted the photo with the message, "Hands on Presidency."

Maddow connects the dots: Trump 'may have done this exact thing once before with Ukraine'

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow broke down how President Donald Trump may have committed an abuse of power with Ukraine for a second time.

"He may have done this exact thing once before with Ukraine, before he did it this time and got caught," Maddow noted.

She noted a column in The Washington Post by David Ignatius that was published on Friday.

Before Volodymyr Zelensky was elected president the president was this man.

Continue Reading
 
 
