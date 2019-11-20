Trump aides and GOP lawmakers ‘freaking out’ after being ‘blindsided’ by Gordon Sondland’s testimony

Allies of President Donald Trump are “freaking out” after the damning testimony from Ambassador Gordon Sondland, CNN’s Jim Acosta reported Wednesday.

The administration had been caught flat-footed by Sondland’s testimony.

“White House lawyers pressed in recent days to learn from Sondland’s legal team what the ambassador would tell Congress about the president and claims of a “quid pro quo” in his much-anticipated testimony today,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday. “Sondland’s lawyers declined however to provide the White House with an early peek into the account that this key impeachment witness would give lawmakers about his interactions with the president.”

“Witnesses have put Sondland at the center of conversations with Trump, including a July 26 call in which an aide overheard Trump telling Sondland he wanted an investigation of Biden and Sondland assuring him the Ukrainians would do what he wanted,” the newspaper reported. “Trump and his top advisers have seen Sondland as a ‘wild card,’ according to one administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly.”

Acosta said Trump allies were “blindsided” by the testimony.

“Some Trump campaign officials, WH aides, and GOP lawmakers were ‘blindsided’ by Sondland testimony and ‘freaking out’ earlier today, sources tell Sarah Westwood and me,” Costa reported.

“One source said Sondland’s testimony was ‘really bizarre,’ adding he was throwing top officials under the bus,” Acosta added.

