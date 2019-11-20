Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump announces he just opened Apple plant in Texas that has been there since 2013

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, during a visit to Austin, President Donald Trump tweeted that he “opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas” and promised that it will return “high paying jobs” to America — then trashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for “closing Congress”:

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the immediate problems with Trump’s claim is that the Apple plant in question has actually existed since 2013. They are simply announcing a plan to expand the facility.

Moreover, Apple is in fact deeply concerned about the impact of Trump’s policies on their bottom line, having recently hired one of the president’s key donors as a lobbyist to beg him to exempt the company from tariffs on China.

And on a deeper level, Trump’s implication that Pelosi is refusing to put the House to work is hard to square with the fact that the House has passed over 400 bills that are awaiting action in the Republican-controlled Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump pushes Georgia governor he helped elect to appoint a key anti-impeachment ally to Senate

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that President Donald Trump is pushing Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to name Georgia Congressman Doug Collins to the seat vacated by the late Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Collins, one of a great many Republicans who is interested in appointment to Isakson's seat, is a staunch ally of Trump in the House, and has attacked any and all efforts to investigate the president, including the impeachment proceedings into his interference with Ukraine military aid.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump can’t stop whining about media coverage of Sondland testimony during tech photo-op in Texas

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

The testimony of E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland was broadly considered devastating to President Donald Trump and several of his senior officials.

But while Trump outwardly projected confidence, dwelling on the one portion of Sondland's testimony that put him in a good light, he was clearly angered by the situation — as he lashed out at the media during a photo-op with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Austin, Texas:

Trump clearly unhappy about the Sondland coverage, rails against the press in Austin (during photo op with Apple CEO Tim Cook)...

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump aides and GOP lawmakers ‘freaking out’ after being ‘blindsided’ by Gordon Sondland’s testimony

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

Allies of President Donald Trump are "freaking out" after the damning testimony from Ambassador Gordon Sondland, CNN's Jim Acosta reported Wednesday.

The administration had been caught flat-footed by Sondland's testimony.

"White House lawyers pressed in recent days to learn from Sondland’s legal team what the ambassador would tell Congress about the president and claims of a “quid pro quo” in his much-anticipated testimony today," The Washington Post reported Wednesday. "Sondland’s lawyers declined however to provide the White House with an early peek into the account that this key impeachment witness would give lawmakers about his interactions with the president."

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.
Offer Expires In:
LEARN MORE
close-link