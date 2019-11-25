Trump brutally mocked for ‘blatant lie’ claiming support for impeachment has plummeted ‘into the 20s’

President Donald Trump cited unspecified polls to claim support for impeachment has dropped into the 20-percent range, and he was roundly mocked by other social media users.

Public opinion hasn’t changed much on impeachment despite five days of public hearings, with nearly half of Americans in support of impeaching the president over his actions toward Ukraine — but almost two-thirds say they can’t imagine anything changing their minds on the issue.

Trump, however, keeps claiming without evidence on Twitter that public support is plummeting.

“Support for Impeachment is dropping like a rock, down into the 20’s in some Polls,” Trump tweeted. “Dems should now get down to work and finally approve USMCA, and much more!”

Other Twitter users ridiculed the president’s baseless claim.

Where, the Lou Dobbs and his Pet Rock Poll? — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 25, 2019

Oh you trust polls now, Donald? 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/CrZkaDLDzL — That Jewish Kid (@imthatjewishkid) November 25, 2019

Every day, the polls without names. These polls don't really exist, do they Don? — Tom Mullaly (@wagefreedom) November 25, 2019

Care to share your poll sources? Or did these numbers come to you in a fevered adderall-fueled dream? — Decent Trial Lawyer (@DecentTrial) November 25, 2019

#1) YOU WILL be impeached so stop whining. You're caught!

#2) They ARE working on the USMCA (the tweak to NAFTA). You're decision to rename a trade deal has caused untold needless chaos. — Michael Petty (@5MilesHigher) November 25, 2019

Trump says this cause his base only pays attention to him for news. It’s a blatant lie and he does not care — eric larson (@larsoer) November 25, 2019

@realDonaldTrump is confusing the poll numbers with the amount of women he’s sexually harassed again. — Matthew Gellert (@MatthewGellert) November 25, 2019

Some polls without a link. I guess the link is inside your head. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) November 25, 2019

The imaginary polls in your head don’t count Donald. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) November 25, 2019

The majority of Americans support impeachment according to every major poll conducted. Democrats have passed over 400 bills Senate Republicans have ignored. The American people are tired of the smoke and mirrors government built on lies and cringe worthy policy — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) November 25, 2019

