Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump brutally mocked for getting ‘booed like hell’ every time he goes out in public

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump was booed while attending Ultimate Fighting Championship 244 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

It was the second time in a week that Trump had received boos at a public event, after receiving chants of “Lock Him Up” when he attended the World Series.

The internet ridiculed Trump for the harsh public reception.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump, who is currently facing an impeachment inquiry:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

SNL devotes cold open sketch to 2020 Democratic Party front-runner Elizabeth Warren

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

Elizabeth Warren's rise in the polls resulted in NBC's "Saturday Night Live" devoting the cold open sketch the Massachuttes senator.

The show imagined Warren answering questions at a town hall in Iowa.

SNL's Warren was energetic, confident, and even crass.

One young woman in the audience asked about Medicare for All, and how she was nervous about giving up her health insurance.

"Your insurance is like a bad boyfriend. Girl, listen to me. You need to leave him. He’s draining you. You deserve better. Dump his ass," Warren said.

"I know you’re right," the woman replied in tears. "I’m settling, but I’m just scared to leave, because what if it’s the best I can get?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes complains to Fox News about Texas Republican becoming laughingstock: ‘They snicker’

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

Rep. Devin Nunes aired his complaints about Democrats during a Saturday evening appearance on Fox News.

"So we have to run, but when you see your colleague Adam Schiff (D-CA) in hallways around Congress, do you guys look at each other in the eye?" Jesse Watters asked. "Do you bump him in his shoulder? How does that work out?"

Nunes replied that he could not say what happened inside the secure room.

"But I can tell you this, it really is like a cult. They sit there and they snicker, they interrupt when John Ratcliffe (R-TX) is asking questions," Nunes complained.

"They laugh, they snicker," the Fresno Republican said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump brutally mocked for getting ‘booed like hell’ every time he goes out in public

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was booed while attending Ultimate Fighting Championship 244 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

It was the second time in a week that Trump had received boos at a public event, after receiving chants of "Lock Him Up" when he attended the World Series.

The internet ridiculed Trump for the harsh public reception.

Here's some of what people were saying about Trump, who is currently facing an impeachment inquiry:

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image