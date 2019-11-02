Trump brutally mocked for getting ‘booed like hell’ every time he goes out in public

President Donald Trump was booed while attending Ultimate Fighting Championship 244 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

It was the second time in a week that Trump had received boos at a public event, after receiving chants of “Lock Him Up” when he attended the World Series.

The internet ridiculed Trump for the harsh public reception.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump, who is currently facing an impeachment inquiry:

Trump getting booed at UFC! LMAO! Even there?! pic.twitter.com/qzISfRBOfq — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 3, 2019

Donald Trump is in the building and gets resoundingly booed. #UFC244 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) November 3, 2019

Trump getting booed every time he goes to a public gathering that isn't one of his pseudo Hitler Youth rallies is one of the only good things 2019 has given us — Scott Wampler™ 🎄 (@ScottWamplerBMD) November 3, 2019

Trump getting booed at the World Series is one thing. Getting booed at UFC is a whole other level. That’s significant overlap with his base. https://t.co/Ol7OXCE5S4 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 3, 2019

How low can you go?

Getting booed at UFC cage fights. https://t.co/477silDObW — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) November 3, 2019

Trump campaign: “We need to send Trump somewhere he’ll be cheered, he’s still humiliated from being booed at the World Series.” UFC: pic.twitter.com/4dMmILpDaf — Alexis “DC Statehood Now” Goldstein 🔥 (@alexisgoldstein) November 3, 2019

At this point, Trump will be booed at a greyhound race in Florida — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 3, 2019

And that's what #UFC244 sounds like when Trump shows up. He got booed. Just like the #WorldSeries. Now, all he's got to do is an NFL game and NBA game and he can round out his tour of disapproval.pic.twitter.com/0PJJUOF8rX — Grant Stern (@grantstern) November 3, 2019

You guys, he can’t even go to ultimate fighting without getting booed. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 3, 2019

The only places Trump is not likely to get booed at are his own rallies & maybe white evangelical churches. Wide swaths of the population see him as toxic. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 3, 2019

Honestly surprised to see Trump booed at Ultimate Fighting Championship. This should be his crowd. pic.twitter.com/r1O1Vs20SR — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 3, 2019

Trump got booed at the World Series so he decided to come to an MMA fight in NYC. He just entered and the crowd booed like hell. pic.twitter.com/7StQOPweH4 — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) November 3, 2019

Hey @realDonaldTrump, If you want to go to a sporting event and not get booed, you better book a plane to Russia. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 3, 2019

