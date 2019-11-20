Trump can’t stop whining about media coverage of Sondland testimony during tech photo-op in Texas
The testimony of E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland was broadly considered devastating to President Donald Trump and several of his senior officials.
But while Trump outwardly projected confidence, dwelling on the one portion of Sondland’s testimony that put him in a good light, he was clearly angered by the situation — as he lashed out at the media during a photo-op with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Austin, Texas:
Trump clearly unhappy about the Sondland coverage, rails against the press in Austin (during photo op with Apple CEO Tim Cook)…
“We have a fake press.”
“Lots of them are fake and phony.”
“Fake papers they’re fake press.”
per WH pool
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 20, 2019
