Trump is desperately cherry-picking portions of Sondland’s testimony to ignore the bombshells: CNN correspondent
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins noted how President Donald Trump is desperately trying to focus on the narrow portions of E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony that put him in a good light — and ignoring the trove of damning new information against him.
“[Sondland] makes it clear, absolutely, totally discarding what the president and his allies are saying for weeks,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer.
“What the White House [is] relying on, and what the president was reading from earlier, was the conversation where he had called the president to ask if there was a quid pro quo, and he said the president got angry and said there was not one and that he didn’t want anything from Ukraine,” said Collins. “What they are ignoring is what he started his testimony with today, that yes, in relation to the aid to the White House — to the White House call and the White House meeting, there was a quid pro quo. And we should note there has still been no White House meeting for the Ukrainian leader.”
“So it is interesting how the White House and the Republican allies are picking certain parts of the testimony to focus on, but ignoring everything else he said, which is there was no secret, there was a pressure campaign, and the secretary of state was involved, and the Vice President, he discussed it with the chief of staff, the energy secretary, just encompassing everyone who surrounds the president,” said Collins. “And so that is the question here. As the Republicans are saying, he didn’t explicitly say it. But based on his other testimony, it didn’t seem like he needed to.”
Republican analyst thinks the House Republicans are ‘setting up’ Mick Mulvaney to be the fall-guy for Trump
Republicans were caught off-guard this morning when their key witness, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, started outing key administration officials, as well as the president and vice president, for the bribery efforts with Ukraine.
Republican strategist Amanda Carpenter noted that she doesn't care what White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham is spinning and twisting.
"What I saw today was he's trying to draw a distinction between the quid pro quo between the White House visits and the aid," Carpenter said. "He owns up to the fact, yeah, we held up the White House visits for the investigations. He doesn't deny that. But every time the discussion got to the money, [he] didn't want to hear anything about this."
Trump aides and GOP lawmakers ‘freaking out’ after being ‘blindsided’ by Gordon Sondland’s testimony
Allies of President Donald Trump are "freaking out" after the damning testimony from Ambassador Gordon Sondland, CNN's Jim Acosta reported Wednesday.
The administration had been caught flat-footed by Sondland's testimony.
"White House lawyers pressed in recent days to learn from Sondland’s legal team what the ambassador would tell Congress about the president and claims of a “quid pro quo” in his much-anticipated testimony today," The Washington Post reported Wednesday. "Sondland’s lawyers declined however to provide the White House with an early peek into the account that this key impeachment witness would give lawmakers about his interactions with the president."
John Dean says the Republican Party clearly doesn’t know what they’re doing
Former White House counsel John Dean couldn't help but notice that the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives seem to be in a mess of trouble.
The morning began with the GOP's key witness, Ambassador Gordon Sondland not only didn't give Republicans what they needed, he threw the president, vice president and Secretary of State under the bus, along with the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
Dean explained that when he was dealing with former President Richard Nixon's impeachment, the GOP was far more organized.
CNN's Jake Tapper asked Dean about his observations during the Watergate era and if the White House kept claiming that everything was awesome.