Trump defender mocked for claiming Afghanistan trip had ‘no photo ops’ – after posting video of photo ops

“Is it exhausting to lie all the time?”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, a far right wing BFF to Donald Trump, Jr. and vehement supporter of President Donald Trump is getting roundly mocked after posting a tweet insisting the Commander-in-Chief’s trip to Afghanistan had “No press” and “No photo ops” – despite including a video that literally showed photo ops.

“Incredible,” Kirk tweeted. “President Trump made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan to visit our troops No press No photo ops Just there to support our brave men and women in uniform I’m thankful for our troops today and I’m thankful for a president who is too.”

Incredible: President Trump made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan to visit our troops No press No photo ops Just there to support our brave men and women in uniform I’m thankful for our troops today and I’m thankful for a president who is too pic.twitter.com/PcYXby52bO — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 28, 2019

Like many of Kirk’s tweets supporting Trump, it was untrue. And as for “unannounced,” all high-level trips to combat zones or other theaters of war are always unannounced for security reasons.

As some on social media noted, about 14 seconds into the video Kirk posted, one of the officers accompanying Trump shouts, “Alright who wants some photos?”

Kirk’s TPUSA, plagued by allegations of racism and anti-Semitism (and a defense of Hitler) is financially supported by far right billionaires like Foster Friess, and by right wing extremists like Ginni Thomas (married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas).

Even though it supposedly – according to Kirk – wasn’t a photo op, President Trump quickly posted video of him with the troops:

And on Friday Trump posted photos of his trip:

Just returned to the United States after spending a GREAT Thanksgiving with our Courageous American Warriors in Afghanistan! pic.twitter.com/b2vgY5BH6z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2019

Many on Twitter were quick to mock Kirk, who has a reputation for spreading falsehoods that favor Trump.

Take a look:

This is a lie. There was press and of course a photo op. Is it exhausting to lie all the time? https://t.co/c8JvIyFy2d — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) November 29, 2019

The press was there and you can literally see camera flashes going off in this video (in which Trump poses for a photo less than a minute in) https://t.co/7cBTwfTOpl — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) November 29, 2019

Sorry to break it to you, @charliekirk11, but this is a tax-payer funded propaganda video shoot Hail Mary attempt to win in 2020 and stay out of jail. Wake up! https://t.co/ChqkuHNQeB — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 29, 2019

Incredible. Here people is an example of disinformation. A lie to over 1-million followers. “No press No photo ops”. https://t.co/kmZDP6wjLG — Doug Meehan (@dougmeehan) November 29, 2019

It really is amazing, Charlie. I’ve watched this video 1,204 times and there is no video of it. Also there are no cameras or people taking pictures. Also I just stuck a fork into an electric socket. https://t.co/VQacLpiREu — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 29, 2019

You don’t see anything strange about this statement, sir? https://t.co/F33VynpAPm — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2019

Yes. No press. You’re just imagining these images. https://t.co/dft1QlukkB — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) November 29, 2019

Wait. If there was no press and there were no photo ops — where’d the video come from? https://t.co/ATqYSamw8K — Millennial Politics (@MillenPolitics) November 29, 2019

Dumbass, you INCLUDED THE PRESS FOOTAGE IN YOUR TWEET. Lie better. https://t.co/ye6NnxtktG — John Henson (@John_Henson) November 29, 2019

Dude literally walking around with the big ass studio camera 😂😂😂 https://t.co/cn2PhMGhfG — Crown Spokesperson (@KingOfCrown5) November 29, 2019

