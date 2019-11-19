Trump did ‘real damage’ to himself with attack on Yovanovitch and he’ll be watching again today: NYT’s Haberman

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman stated that Donald Trump did serious damage to his defense against impeachment when he attacked former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter as she testified last week and added she fully expected the president to watch Tuesday’s hearing with interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, Haberman was asked what the American public can expect from the president on Tuesday as Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer who works on the National Security Council testify.

“As you might recall last week, we were told very emphatically the president is not watching, and the president proceeded to tweet about the hearing and watch it,” the correspondent began. “My assumption is generally he is watching it. I think he didn’t watch the first day. I think he is going to tune in here because Vindman, in particular, is somebody there has been so much discussion about.”

“How the Republicans want to handle this, they’re in something of a wait and see mode,” she added. “They need to see what Vindman says, they need to see what Williams says. They are going to try to question things like Vindman’s loyalty to the president. That becomes harder — he’s a decorated war hero, he is somebody whose credibility is extensive in terms of the country. I think that Republicans, in a related but different way as they were last week on Yovanovitch, are in something of a box in trying to go at him too aggressive aggressively.”

Turning to the Trump tweets attacking Yovanovitch last week, Haberman stated, “Personally what I’m watching for mostly is does the president tweet again? He did himself real damage, Republicans and his own advisers will admit by tweeting about Yovanovitch during the hearing as she was testifying that she felt threatened.”

Watch below: