Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump faces a series of potentially explosive legal rulings in 2020 on tax returns and Mueller evidence

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has always loved suing his way out of trouble, but his litigation-happy defense strategy could blow up in his face with a string of court rulings due as he faces re-election.

Decisions are pending next year in cases involving Trump’s business dealings with foreign governments, the release of his tax returns, evidence from the Robert Mueller investigation and his claims of presidential immunity in a variety of probes, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Supreme Court could make a number of highly significant rulings on executive branch power for Trump and subsequent presidents involving criminal prosecutions and congressional subpoenas, as well as the Constitution’s emoluments clause prohibiting federal officials from receiving payments from foreign governments.

If the court takes up those cases during April hearings, the rulings would come in late June — well ahead of the November 2020 election but just weeks before both parties’ conventions.

The rulings could determine which witnesses the White House can block from testifying in the House impeachment inquiry and whether additional evidence uncovered by the Mueller probe can be turned over to lawmakers.

Trump, of course, has been fighting the release of his tax returns since the 2016 election, and there’s no telling how those revelations could reshape his re-election campaign if a court rules they should be made public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three appeals courts are currently reviewing lawsuits related to Trump’s business dealings with foreign governments and whether those payments violate the Constitution, and hearings are expected to begin next month in two of those cases.

Legal experts are divided on whether the Supreme Court would eventually hear those cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump faces a series of legal rulings in 2020 election year on tax returns and Mueller evidence

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has always loved suing his way out of trouble, but his litigation-happy defense strategy could blow up in his face with a string of court rulings due as he faces re-election.

Decisions are pending next year in cases involving Trump's business dealings with foreign governments, the release of his tax returns, evidence from the Robert Mueller investigation and his claims of presidential immunity in a variety of probes, reported Politico.

The U.S. Supreme Court could make a number of highly significant rulings on executive branch power for Trump and subsequent presidents involving criminal prosecutions and congressional subpoenas, as well as the Constitution's emoluments clause prohibiting federal officials from receiving payments from foreign governments.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump just tweeted up a storm of blatant lies about the whistleblower — here are the real facts

Published

45 mins ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump began his Monday morning by tweeting out a stream of lies about the still-anonymous whistleblower who filed a complaint against him earlier this year.

Among other things, the president claimed that "the Whistleblower gave false information" in his complaint against the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mike Pompeo accused of plotting escape route back home during taxpayer-funded trips to Kansas

Published

60 mins ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

According to the Guardian, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been jetting back and forth between Washington his home state of Kansas for a number of bizarrely political events, including radio interviews, "workplace development" talks with first daughter Ivanka Trump, and — on one strange occasion — handing out State Department buttons emblazoned with "#Swagger."

These buttons were just passed out to students. pic.twitter.com/YnZ9gYQ1w8

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image