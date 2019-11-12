Quantcast
Trump falsely claims Ivanka ‘created 14 million jobs’: ‘That’s all she wants to talk about’

While speaking to the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday, President Donald Trump praised his daughter Ivanka, who he claimed had “created 14 million jobs.”

“We launched the Pledge to America’s Workers, Trump explained, “367 private sector partners are providing more than 14 million skills and career training opportunities for U.S. Workers.”

Trump then gave Ivanka Trump credit for the jobs.

‘My daughter, Ivanka, that’s all she wants to talk about,” he said. “I say, ‘Ivanka, can we please talk something about.’ [Ivanka replies,] ‘No. I met with Wal-Mart.'”

Trump added: “When she started this 2 1/2 years ago, her goal was 500,000 jobs. She’s now created 14 million jobs.”

In a February fact check, CNN disputed the notion that Ivanka Trump created “millions of jobs.”

“It’s simply not true that Ivanka Trump has ‘created millions of jobs,’ as her father claimed,” CNN reported at the time.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.

