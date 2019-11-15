Trump fumes over Roger Stone’s conviction — and demands to know when Mueller and ‘Shifty Schiff’ get prosecuted

President Donald Trump reacted to Roger Stone’s guilty verdict by threatening to jail at least 12 of his political opponents.

His longtime associate was convicted on seven counts, including lying to Congress, on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the investigation of Russian election interference.

“So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come,” Trump tweeted. “Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?”

“A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country?” he added.