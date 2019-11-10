Trump goes on berserk Sunday afternoon ‘NOTHING WAS DONE WRONG!’ tweetstorm as impeachment looms

After a mostly quiet Sunday on Twitter, Donald Trump finally couldn’t contain himself anymore and launched a panicky tweetstorm defense of himself with an emphatic all-cap “NOTHING WAS DONE WRONG!” claim just days before the House begins public impeachment hearings.

According to the president, “Corrupt politician Adam Schiff wants people from the White House to testify in his and Pelosi’s disgraceful Witch Hunt, yet he will not allow a White House lawyer, nor will he allow ANY of our requested witnesses. This is a first in due process and Congressional history!,” before quoting stalwart defender Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Trump then made a frantic appeal, writing, “The call to the Ukrainian President was PERFECT. Read the Transcript! There was NOTHING said that was in any way wrong. Republicans, don’t be led into the fools trap of saying it was not perfect, but is not impeachable. No, it is much stronger than that. NOTHING WAS DONE WRONG!”

You can see the tweets (with likely more to come) below:

