Trump ‘greatly envies people who can spell’: George Conway says the president has a ‘third-grade vocabulary’
Prominent Republican attorney George Conway ridiculed President Donald Trump’s intelligence during a Saturday Twitter smackdown.
Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, suggested Trump “probably has at least a third-grade vocabulary.”
He also said Trump “greatly envies people who can read.”
And Conway sarcastically called Trump a “stable genius, with great and unmatched wisdom.”
This is unfair. @realDonaldTrump probably has at least a third-grade vocabulary. But it’s true that he has sexually assaulted a number of women. https://t.co/YANH3ih8z9
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 2, 2019
.@realDonaldTrump greatly envies people who can spell. https://t.co/YyFlxrPxLd
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 2, 2019
Nope, @realDonaldTrump isn’t a delusional narcissistic sociopath at all. No way. He’s a stable genius, with great and unmatched wisdom. Yes, indeed. #MAGA https://t.co/oEYWSlVjqM pic.twitter.com/Mwst7vST7Z
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 2, 2019
A delusional narcissistic sociopath? You mean @realDonaldTrump??https://t.co/kGFwrY2bwg
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 2, 2019
Nah, he’s no delusional narcissistic sociopath. He just a perfectly normal stable genius. https://t.co/fPmZUY3pwa
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 2, 2019