Trump hit with another loss in legal battle over his financial records — this time from a judge he appointed
A federal judge has signaled that he will allow House Democrats to move forward with a lawsuit that seeks to obtain President Trump’s tax returns, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, who was appointed by Trump in 2017, said this Wednesday that “Congress has been subpoenaing for a long time and the executive has been complying for a long time.”
“There is a pretty strong line of cases there suggesting the House would have standing to bring this kind of case,” he added.
The House Ways and Means Committee is seeking six years-worth of Trump’s personal and business tax returns. In July, the House sued the Treasury Department to turn over the returns. The Treasury Department asked McFadden to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that House Democrats’ reasons for wanting the returns weren’t valid and that there was no precedent for turning them over.
According to House lawyer Megan Barbero, there’s been an “unprecedented refusal to comply with subpoenas in this administration.”
“Bringing a civil case is a more orderly manner than sending the sergeant in arms to arrest a high-level government employee,” she added.
CNN’s Jim Acosta lays out damning record of how Trump’s allies have changed their story on Ukraine
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through how dramatically President Donald Trump and his allies have changed their story on the Ukraine scandal as new facts have emerged.
"The White House is bracing for the upcoming public hearings in the inquiry, and getting more nervous about the newly-released testimony from senior officials, like the top diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, and European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who revised his recollections to say there was a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian president. But aides to the president still don't see a quid pro quo ... The presidents' loyalists are changing their tune on the inquiry, now claiming the administration was too incoherent engage in a quid pro quo."
Saudi royals used ex-Twitter employees to help spy on political enemies: Justice Department
On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the Justice Department is charging two former Twitter employees, Ahmad Abouammo and Ali Alzabarah, in an alleged scheme to help the government of Saudi Arabia spy on the accounts of their political enemies.
Abouammo, a U.S. citizen, is accused of spying on the Twitter accounts of three users that discussed the regime, and falsifying an invoice to obstruct federal law enforcement. Alzabarah, a Saudi national, allegedly gained the personal information of over 6,000 accounts in 2015 for the government of Riyadh, including that of dissident Omar Abdulaziz. Ahmed Almutairi, a second Saudi citizen, allegedly acted as a liaison between these two employees and the Saudi government.
‘Trump has cheated since he was 20 years old’: Biographer warns the pattern will continue in 2020 race
At the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is the issue of the administration seeking foreign election interference to essentially "cheat" in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump biographer Tim O'Brien, who wrote the 2005 book TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, told MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday to expect the president to continue seeking to cheat in his re-election bid.
