Trump is ‘trying to have it both ways’ on letting White House officials testify: CNN’s Jim Acosta

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through President Donald Trump’s latest approach to Democratic demands for testimony in the impeachment proceedings.

“We’re told a senior administration official said [House Judiciary] Chairman [Jerrold] Nadler’s proposal to allow White House attorneys to participate is under consideration and likely to come up for discussion during the president’s trip to Florida over the next several days,” said Acosta. “As for allowing top officials to testify, that is another matter. The president is trying to have it both ways, insisting he would like to see some of the top officials appear before lawmakers, but adding that he doesn’t want to tie the hands of future presidents.”

“The message there is coming from the White House: Don’t bet on it,” added Acosta.

Trump’s continuing attempts to drag his feet on allowing testimony of White House officials comes just after a federal judge ruled former White House Counsel Don McGahn must comply with congressional subpoenas — a decision the Justice Department is now appealing on the president’s behalf.

Watch below: