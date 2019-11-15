Donald Trump Jr. whines after the New York Times exposes bulk-buying scheme for his ‘bestselling’ book
Donald Trump Jr. on Friday complained to the hosts of “Fox & Friends” that the New York Times had placed a “deadly dagger” next to sales of his new book “Triggered” that indicates it was boosted by a significant bulk-buying campaign.
The New York Times says its policy is to make note of books that are helped by “institutional, special interest, group or bulk purchases” and it says that “such bulk purchases appear with a dagger (†)” on its bestseller list.
Appearing on Fox News, Trump Jr. whined that the paper does that “to a lot of conservative books” and suggested he was being unfairly targeted for his political beliefs.
“They must have been in major tears having to give me the Number One slot,” he said. “It must have driven them crazy, but I guess that’s their way of exerting a little bit of revenge by putting an asterisk without getting into the details.”
According to the New York Post, the Republican National Committee has been using the book as part of a fundraising drive, although the RNC says this shouldn’t be considered a “bulk purchase.”
“We haven’t made a large bulk purchase, but are ordering copies to keep up with demand,” an RNC representative told the paper. “Each book is sold to an individual who supports the Republican Party.”
Watch the video of Trump Jr. below.
Donald Trump Jr vaguely suggests some sort of liberal New York Times conspiracy over the bestseller list noting his book was boosted by bulk orders: "I guess that's their way of exerting a little bit of revenge by putting an asterisk without getting into the details." pic.twitter.com/vVMEo3vQNY
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 15, 2019
