Trump kicks off another day of impeachment hearings by snarling at Fox News for talking to Democrats

President Donald Trump woke up Thursday morning grousing about TV news in a series of grumpy tweets, just ahead of the fifth day of public impeachment hearings.

The president first tweeted out a complaint that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), one of the House impeachment investigators, appeared on Fox News with Shannon Bream.

He then claimed he told Apple CEO Tim Cook to start building 5G networks in the U.S., but moved on to another complaint about television.

November 21, 2019

By

Why do @ShannonBream & @FoxNews waste airtime on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who recently left the Presidential Primaries having attained a grand number of ZERO in the polls. I don’t even know how that is possible. Fox should stay with the people that got them there, not losers!

Fiona Hill will testify that Trump’s obsession with ‘fictional narrative’ about Ukraine benefited Russia

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

Fiona Hill will tell lawmakers that President Donald Trump became distracted from Russia's threat to national security by a "fictional narrative" about Ukraine that served his political needs.

Hill left the White House in July to spend more time with her family, after serving more than two years as Trump's top national security adviser on Russia and Europe, and will testify about her final months on the job as part of the House impeachment inquiry, reported Axios.

WATCH LIVE: Day 5 of the Trump impeachment hearings

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 21, 2019

By

On Thursday morning the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold its fifth public impeachment hearing looking into allegations that President Donald Trump abused his office by attempting to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation that would benefit the president politically in return for releasing $400 million in much-needed security aid.

Thursday hearing will testimony by Fiona Hill, a former Europe and Russia expert at the White House, and David Holmes, an embassy official in Kyiv.

As the New York Times notes, "Ms. Hill is expected to describe her concerns about the Ukraine pressure campaign and those of John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser. Mr. Holmes will be asked about a cellphone conversation he overheard in which President Trump asked an ambassador about investigations he wanted Ukraine to announce."

