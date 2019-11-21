Trump kicks off another day of impeachment hearings by snarling at Fox News for talking to Democrats

President Donald Trump woke up Thursday morning grousing about TV news in a series of grumpy tweets, just ahead of the fifth day of public impeachment hearings.

The president first tweeted out a complaint that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), one of the House impeachment investigators, appeared on Fox News with Shannon Bream.

Why do @ShannonBream & @FoxNews waste airtime on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who recently left the Presidential Primaries having attained a grand number of ZERO in the polls. I don’t even know how that is possible. Fox should stay with the people that got them there, not losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

He then claimed he told Apple CEO Tim Cook to start building 5G networks in the U.S., but moved on to another complaint about television.

The Republican Party, and me, had a GREAT day yesterday with respect to the phony Impeachment Hoax, & yet, when I got home to the White House & checked out the news coverage on much of television, you would have no idea they were reporting on the same event. FAKE & CORRUPT NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019