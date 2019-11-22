Trump-loving GOP lawmaker taunted as #ByeByeElise becomes top trend on Twitter

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has spent the past two weeks of impeachment hearings serving as one of President Donald Trump’s fiercest defenders — and it’s made her the target of left-wing activists.

The hashtag #ByeByeElise became the top tending topic on Twitter Friday afternoon, as Twitter users taunted the New York Republican about the purported impending doom of her political career.

The hashtag appears to have been started by “The Ellen Show” executive producer Andy Lassner, who also encouraged his followers to donate money to Democrat Tedra Cobb, who will be running against Stefanik in New York’s 21st congressional district.

It seems to me that we can all do two things here. 1. Donate anything we can afford to @TedraCobb today. 2. Get the hashtag #ByeByeElise to trend. https://t.co/YGDVsp5ZdS — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 22, 2019

Check out some of the top #ByeByeElise tweets below.

I do not understand these hashtags but you are a super famous super Hollywood Star and I am a mere artist could you help me promote my art thank you sir. #byebyeElise pic.twitter.com/wnfNrqSVEf — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 22, 2019

.@NRA darling and Donald Trump sycophant Elise Stefanik knows her seat in Congress is in jeopardy. No matter where you live, donate to her opponent @TedraCobb: https://t.co/Yyg2JfDgHf#byebyeElise https://t.co/NkMa4DPHnL — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 22, 2019

I think that the reason #byebyeElise is trending is because @TedraCobb actually lives in #NY21 and knows the people there. And Representative @EliseStefanik only has her parent's vacation home in #NY21 and lives in a townhouse in DC. https://t.co/ncZO8X4stQ — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) November 22, 2019

That's right, to take our country back we can't just beat @EliseStefanik we need to defeat everyone who has enabled Trump! That include my opponent @DevinNunes – who has been Trump's #1 in Congress & wrote the playbook for the rest of the committee. #ByeByeElise #ByeByeDevin https://t.co/JXCeNGY0Ol — Phil Arballo (@PhilArballo2020) November 22, 2019

Actual footage of Elise Stefanik being voted out of NY21 #ByeByeElise pic.twitter.com/bUzdHyAfGz — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 22, 2019

The campaign manager for @EliseStefanik told @andylassner that he should "get help." Alex is 100% correct, so I'm helping Andy… by donating again to @TedraCobb!#ByeByeElise https://t.co/s2ORqz4Fq6 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 22, 2019

When hashtags like #ByeByeElise appear many times in a tweet, it is an attempt to get the hashtag (e.g. #ByeByeElise) trending. If you use #ByeByeElise in a tweet today, you will only encourage the use of hashtags like #ByeByeElise. Please do not use #ByeByeElise.#ByeByeElise — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) November 22, 2019

I'm not a Hollywood Liberal @EliseStefanik. I'm a pissed off American who watched you betray your oath of office. I'm supporting @TedraCobb.. #byebyeElise Don't let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya or do, I'm fine with that as well. https://t.co/ObhS5GgLG0 — Rob Gorski (@theautismdad) November 22, 2019

I guess a lot of people DID see you try and defend a criminal while attacking the witnesses with BS conspiracy theories. I, for one, hope more people see how corrupt and craven you are. Cant wait for Tedra Cobb to oust you from your seat next november. #ByeByeElise pic.twitter.com/wDzYhrR5Vn — Tom DiLeo (@TylerDurden516) November 22, 2019

Typing #ByeByeElise and pressing tweet is a great thing to do today Try it — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) November 22, 2019

I know this will make you very happy @RepStefanik #ByeByeElise — Kimberly Chandler (@cozzmo73) November 22, 2019