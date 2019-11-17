Trump melts down on ‘nasty and obnoxious’ Chris Wallace over Fox host’s interview with Steve Scalise

President Donald Trump blew a gasket on Sunday afternoon after seeing — or possibly just hearing about — a contentious interview conducted by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).

Taking to Twitter, Trump denounced the longtime Fox host as “nasty and obnoxious.”

“@SteveScalise blew the nasty & obnoxious Chris Wallace (will never be his father, Mike!) away on Chris’s lowest rated (unless I’m on) morning show. This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past. Great job Steve!” Trump tweeted.

The president then followed up with an attack on the New York Times’ Paul Krugman.

You can see the tweets below:

Paul Krugman of @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Anyone who has followed his “words of wisdom” has lost a great deal of money. Paul, just concede the game, say I was right, and lets start a brand new game! https://t.co/O6bw61vcHL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019