Trump nominee who defended ethno-nationalism confirmed to lifetime appointment on the Second Court of Appeals
This Thursday, the US Senate confirmed Steven Menashi to a lifetime role on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, Law & Crime reports. Democrats were strongly opposed to Menashi’s confirmation due to his checkered history that involves negative opinions on LGBTQ people and controversial views on race.
In a 2010 article he authored titled “Ethnonationalism and Liberal Democracy,” Menashi argued that “ethnonationalism remains a common and accepted feature of liberal democracy that is consistent with current state practice and international law.”
Menashi’s appointment will flip the New York-based court to a majority-Republican court for the first time in decades, Law & Crime reports.
Republican ‘defenses’ of Trump are so unflattering they may drive voters to throw him out: MSNBC anchor
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "Meet The Press," anchor Chuck Todd noted a crucial potential pitfall for House Republicans as they try to defend President Donald Trump's behavior in the Ukraine scandal: Their excuse for him still paints an unflattering picture of his actions that could turn off voters in 2020, even if he survives impeachment.
"Logic aside, Republicans today are confronting a potentially bigger problem when it comes to defending the president from impeachment while also looking ahead to his re-election bid," said Todd. "Yesterday's hearing showed them the weight of the evidence they are dealing with, and while today Republicans might feel confident that they're mounting a credible defense to prevent Trump from being removed from office, it does seem far less certain that their defense will prevent him from being voted out of office. In part because the Republican Party's defense right now seems to concede he may have acted inappropriately. They argue it's not a high crime or misdemeanor. But it also doesn't sound like a ringing 2020 endorsement either."
Breaking Banner
Dismiss, discredit, divert: Donald Trump’s White House fights impeachment
Discredit the witnesses, dismiss the accusations against President Donald Trump as hearsay, shift the focus to the Bidens, unmask the whistleblower.
The outlines of the White House defense are clear after Day One of the impeachment hearings in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.
Trump claimed he was "too busy" to watch the first round of public hearings that could see him potentially removed from office for abuse of power.
But that didn't stop him from firing off a string of tweets defending his actions and following it up with another tweetstorm on Thursday morning.
Even Nixon couldn’t get away with what Trump is doing: history professor
In a piece posted to Medium this Thursday, Rutgers professor of history and journalism, David Greenberg, writes that one of the "great puzzles" of the House impeachment hearings against President Trump is the fact that so many White House officials are defying congressional demands to testify. According to Greenberg, the fact that Congress made the hearings public has made administration claims of immunity from testifying even more "tenuous."
"But the White House continues to invoke 'executive privilege' — a real but ill-defined doctrine that seeks to guarantee that a president can receive unvarnished counsel," Greenberg writes. "If the conversations among top aides were subject to routine public exposure, the argument goes, they would refrain from offering their candid advice."