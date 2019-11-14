Trump nominee who defended ethno-nationalism confirmed to lifetime appointment on the Second Court of Appeals

This Thursday, the US Senate confirmed Steven Menashi to a lifetime role on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, Law & Crime reports. Democrats were strongly opposed to Menashi’s confirmation due to his checkered history that involves negative opinions on LGBTQ people and controversial views on race.

In a 2010 article he authored titled “Ethnonationalism and Liberal Democracy,” Menashi argued that “ethnonationalism remains a common and accepted feature of liberal democracy that is consistent with current state practice and international law.”

Menashi’s appointment will flip the New York-based court to a majority-Republican court for the first time in decades, Law & Crime reports.