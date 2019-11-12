Quantcast
Trump official busted inflating her resume to comical proportions — including phony Time magazine cover

Published

1 min ago

on

A senior State Department official has been caught falsifying her qualifications — and even created a phony Time magazine cover with her own face on it.

Mina Chang, the deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of Conflict and Stability Operations, falsely claimed to be a Harvard graduate and inflated the scope of her nonprofit organization’s work, reported NBC News.

Chang, who joined the State Department in April, was connected to the administration by Brian Bulatao, a top official in the State Department and longtime friend of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Bulatao attended a fundraiser for Chang’s charity in Dallas and donated $5,500, according to a former Chang colleague.

Chang made up a role on a UN panel and claimed to have addressed both the Democratic and Republican national conventions, and implied she had testified before Congress, the network reported.

She had been under consideration for a promotion until Congress questioned her résumé.

The president infamously posted phony Time magazine covers showing himself at properties owned by Trump Organization.

Chang’s official biography claims she is an “alumna” of Harvard Business School and “graduate” of a program at the Army War College, but it appears she attended brief courses at both institutions but did not earn a degree.

Her LinkedIn account mentions the University of the Nations, an unaccredited Christian school with volunteer teachers that claims 600 locations “on all continents.”

