Trump official stationed in Ukraine set to give new deposition — along with another White House official

Published

5 mins ago

on

The House impeachment inquiry has scheduled another closed-door depositions from two additional Trump administration officials.

The Democratic majority has set hearings later this week for David Holmes, who works at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, and Mark Sandy, who works in the Office of Management and Budget, reported Axios.

Public hearings begin Wednesday in the impeachment inquiry, when Bill Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, a senior State Department official in charge of Ukraine policy, will testify before House investigators.

But the additional depositions show that the inquiry’s fact-finding mission has not ended.

Holmes, who worked under former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, is scheduled to testify Friday at 3 p.m.

Sandy, the director of national security programs at OMB, was initially expected to appear last Friday — but he didn’t show up.

However, he now appears on the schedule for Saturday, at 10 a.m.

It’s not clear why Sandy was placed back on the schedule, and it’s not certain that either official will show up to testify.


