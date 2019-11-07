Trump officials considered ‘midnight self-massacre’ according to damning new Anonymous book: report

On September 5, 2018, The New York Times published a column by an anonymous, senior White House official titled, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.”

The author now has an upcoming book coming out with shocking accounts of their time working for the Trump administration.

Excerpts of the book, titled A Warning, were read by the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC on Thursday. The Washington Post also printed excerpts from the book.

“Senior Trump administration officials considered resigning en masse last year in a ‘midnight self-massacre’ to sound a public alarm about President Trump’s conduct, but rejected the idea because they believed it would further destabilize an already teetering government, according to a new book by an unnamed author,” The Post reported.

The newspaper said the book, “paints a chilling portrait of the president as cruel, inept and a danger to the nation he was elected to lead.”

The author admitted they were wrong with claims there being adults in the room who could guide the commander-in-chief.

“I was wrong about the ‘quiet resistance’ inside the Trump administration. Unelected bureaucrats and cabinet appointees were never going to steer Donald Trump the right direction in the long run, or refine his malignant management style. He is who he is,” the author wrote.

“It’s like showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food, as worried attendants tried to catch him,” Anonymous explained. “You’re stunned, amused, and embarrassed all at the same time. Only your uncle probably wouldn’t do it every single day, his words aren’t broadcast to the public, and he doesn’t have to lead the US government once he puts his pants on.”

Trump’s misogyny is also discussed.

“I’ve sat and listened in uncomfortable silence as he talks about a woman’s appearance or performance,” Anonymous wrote. “He comments on makeup. He makes jokes about weight. He critiques clothing. He questions the toughness of women in and around his orbit. He uses words like ‘sweetie’ and ‘honey’ to address accomplished professionals. This is precisely the way a boss shouldn’t act in the work environment.”

Trump also lashed out a federal judges who have blocked him from acting unconstitutionally.

“Can we just get rid of the judges? Let’s get rid of the [expletive] judges,” the president said, according to the author. “There shouldn’t be any at all, really.”

Read the full report.