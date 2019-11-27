Trump says he wants to fight back against impeachment — but he probably won’t show up to hearings: MSNBC panel
President Donald Trump and/or his attorneys have been invited to the House impeachment hearings after Thanksgiving if he wants to participate, according to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY). However, an MSNBC panel doesn’t expect Trump will show.
The White House has responded to Nadler’s letter by saying that they’ll review it. Host Geoff Bennett wondered who the White House would even send if they were asking a lawyer to attend.
“I would love for it to be Rudy Giuliani. Let’s just finish this movie that they have all started,” joked Axios reporter Alexi McCammond.
She went on to say that Trump couldn’t even be bothered to respond to special counsel Robert Mueller in person, he had to have his lawyers fill out the “take-home” questions.
“What Trump thrives on and succeeds on is being as ambiguous as possible and throwing out generalizations without tieing himself down to any facts as to avoid perjuring himself,” she went on. “I would imagine he feels he has no advantage to actually sitting down, and he’s just going to keep throwing out these allegations that it’s BS, and they’re all out to get him.”
Los Angeles Times reporter Eli Stokols agreed, saying that Trump is avoiding being caught in a contradiction.
“Saying that you want to cooperate, that you want to have a seat at the impeachment table — those are just things you say,” Stokols said. “They are not things that the White House actually plans on following through on. And they are just unabashed — the president is unabashed about not caring. If somebody says to him, ‘You said this yesterday,’ he just bulldozes right past it, you know, to the point that Ashley [Parker] was making about he’s just trying to get through moment to moment.”
Former Democratic Party adviser Doug Thornell explained that it’s easier for Trump to fire off cheap shots from Twitter instead of showing up and actually doing something.
“He and his team and Republicans have not come up with a defense for what he did, which we know based off of the facts have not been contested,” Thornell said. “There is no one out there saying that he didn’t say what he said to Zelensky who — he obviously held up the aid. There is enough evidence out there to make this solid case for impeachment. All Republicans have been able to use is basically, you know, ‘this is a witch hunt!’ ‘This is democrats out for him!’ The last thing they were hanging onto was this notion that, well, he released the aid, so there’s nothing wrong with that. We know that’s nonsense now.”
Watch the full discussion below:
Bill Barr advanced a ‘made up’ conspiracy theory about the FBI to help Trump: Ex-prosecutor
On MSNBC Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance broke down how the new revelations about the Justice Department inspector general report on the Russia investigation are damning for Attorney General William Barr, who testified before Congress that he believed "spying" had occurred against President Donald Trump's campaign.
"This discloses that there were some issues with some of the lawyers over at the FBI," said Vance. "Problems like that need to be rooted out. They need to be taken very seriously. The good news is that there's no indication that that isolated issue impacted any of the work that was being done by the FBI here. It didn't result in a prosecution of Carter Page. And the important takeaway is that everything that President Trump has been saying for the last couple of years about the deep state and the effort by the Obama Justice Department to attack his campaign, that's all been made up. none of it was true."
Jeanine Pirro gets ruthlessly mocked after bragging about being at the White House: You at Betty Ford?
Sometimes Fox News host Jeanine Pirro posted a photo of herself outside the White House asking her Twitter followers, "Guess where I am."
https://twitter.com/JudgeJeanine/status/1199805135595167745
While it was an attempt at a "humble" brag, Pirro was ruthlessly mocked for not knowing where she was. Some questioned if she was mentally sound while others asked if shew as drunk again. Pirro's reputation has earned her overwhelming mockery on "Saturday Night Life," which portrays her as a loud, drunk host going off on angry rants.
US judge allows ‘Sopranos’ actress to testify against Weinstein
A New York judge has ruled that "The Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra is allowed to testify at fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's trial, court documents showed Wednesday.
In a decision filed late Tuesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice James Burke also denied a last-ditch attempt by Weinstein's attorneys to have predatory sexual assault charges against their client dropped.
Weinstein -- once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood -- has pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual assault relating to two women.
His trial is scheduled to start on January 6, 2020. He faces life in prison if convicted.