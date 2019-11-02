Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump shouts that Pelosi is ‘unhinged’ while departing DC to attend Ultimate Fighting Championship

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Speaker of the House of Representatives while leaving the White House to attend a Saturday night mixed martial arts fight in New York City.

“Nancy Pelosi has become unhinged,” Trump argued. “There is something wrong with her.”

“If you look at what’s happening, look at the poll numbers, the poll numbers in the swing states, they’re saying don’t do this. Don’t do it,” Trump argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m fine with it,” Trump claimed, despite the large volume of his panicked tweets. “We did absolutely nothing wrong. We had a totally appropriate — I even say perfect conversation with the president of Ukraine. Everybody knows it.”

“The Republicans have never been this unified. I’m at the highest level I’ve ever been at but the Republicans have never been this unified and this whole impeachment scam — that is exactly what it is, it’s a scam,” Trump claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is traveling to New York City for Ultimate Fighting Championship 244 at Madison Square Garden to watch the welterweight fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will mark his first visit to his hometown since The New York Times reported Trump had officially moved to Florida.

According to The Daily Beast, it may be “the only place in New York where Trump might avoid boos.”

“Trump was loudly jeered while attending the baseball game last Sunday in Washington,” the AP reported. “The president is expected to spend the night at Trump Tower and will still be in town when the New York City Marathon begins Sunday, potentially adding to traffic woes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox’s Brit Hume gets schooled in conspiracy law after fumbling attempt to defend Trump

Published

46 mins ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume was lectured by legal experts on Saturday after declaring that an attempted crime is not really a crime.

Hume quoted an editorial from the conservative Wall Street Journal, which is also owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation.

"De­moc­rats want to im­peach Mr. Trump for ask­ing a for­eign gov­ernment to in­ves­ti­gate his po­lit­i­cal ri­val for cor­ruption, though the probe never hap­pened, and for with­hold­ing aid to Ukraine that in the end wasn’t with­held," the quote read.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘greatly envies people who can spell’: George Conway says the president has a ‘third-grade vocabulary’

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway ridiculed President Donald Trump's intelligence during a Saturday Twitter smackdown.

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, suggested Trump "probably has at least a third-grade vocabulary."

He also said Trump "greatly envies people who can read."

And Conway sarcastically called Trump a "stable genius, with great and unmatched wisdom."

This is unfair. @realDonaldTrump probably has at least a third-grade vocabulary. But it’s true that he has sexually assaulted a number of women. https://t.co/YANH3ih8z9

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner was recalled from vacation with Russian oligarch to save Trump campaign: Mueller memo

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

Jared Kushner was recalled from vacationing with a Russian oligarch to fire Paul Manafort and save Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, according memos created during the course of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

BuzzFeed News news obtained the memos after pursuing five separate Freedom of Information Act lawsuits.

The memo said Steve "Bannon knew Kushner was on vacation off the coast of Croatia with a Russian billionaire when Bannon took over the campaign."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image