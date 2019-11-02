Trump shouts that Pelosi is ‘unhinged’ while departing DC to attend Ultimate Fighting Championship

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Speaker of the House of Representatives while leaving the White House to attend a Saturday night mixed martial arts fight in New York City.

“Nancy Pelosi has become unhinged,” Trump argued. “There is something wrong with her.”

“If you look at what’s happening, look at the poll numbers, the poll numbers in the swing states, they’re saying don’t do this. Don’t do it,” Trump argued.

Another poll shows growing support for #impeachment. 49-47% support for removal. More significant is that 18% Republicans now agree.Worst yet is 61% believe Trump “has no respect for the nation’s institutions & traditions.” https://t.co/wVSoUFll1C #ukrainegate #voteblue pic.twitter.com/Qc4bkdg3Kx — Jean Quan (@jeanquan) November 2, 2019

“I’m fine with it,” Trump claimed, despite the large volume of his panicked tweets. “We did absolutely nothing wrong. We had a totally appropriate — I even say perfect conversation with the president of Ukraine. Everybody knows it.”

“The Republicans have never been this unified. I’m at the highest level I’ve ever been at but the Republicans have never been this unified and this whole impeachment scam — that is exactly what it is, it’s a scam,” Trump claimed.

Republican support for Trump's impeachment rises to 18 percent, a new poll shows https://t.co/K3P49SeKVu — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 2, 2019

Trump is traveling to New York City for Ultimate Fighting Championship 244 at Madison Square Garden to watch the welterweight fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

It will mark his first visit to his hometown since The New York Times reported Trump had officially moved to Florida.

According to The Daily Beast, it may be “the only place in New York where Trump might avoid boos.”

“Trump was loudly jeered while attending the baseball game last Sunday in Washington,” the AP reported. “The president is expected to spend the night at Trump Tower and will still be in town when the New York City Marathon begins Sunday, potentially adding to traffic woes.”

