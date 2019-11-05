Trump sounds like a ‘crime boss’ plotting against his own Ukraine ambassador: Morning Joe panelist
Panelists on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” were shocked by the revelations in testimony from two former high-ranking State Department officials that showed President Donald Trump “bullying” his diplomats to advance a corrupt scheme.
Former Ukraine ambassador Maria Yovanovitch told the House impeachment inquiry that she felt threatened by the president and his allies, and former senior adviser Michael McKinley quit after decades of foreign service because he believed the State Department had been corrupted by Trump’s political interests.
“To say that she’s ‘going to go through some things,'” said host Mika Brzezinski, “I don’t know how to read that any other way than he’s going to shake her down as well, scare her, threaten her, do something to make her life miserable.”
Contributor Elise Jordan, a former George W. Bush aide, said those two former officials painted painted an alarming picture of the administration.
“You have the president of the United States literally bullying an American diplomat posted abroad in a hardship post,” Jordan said, “and this really puts into harsh focus the crisis that’s happening right now at the State Department. You’ve got (Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo out campaigning in Kansas. There’s going to be a congressional investigation, and why he keeps going to Kansas and not going abroad, and you have all of these crises happening not just in Ukraine, but around the world.”
“What is happening with the State Department?” she said. “Who is running the State Department? Who is protecting the State Department employees who have vowed and have taken an oath to their country? It’s certainly not Mike Pompeo right now.”
Analyst Mike Barnicle agreed the revelations are damning enough as part of the impeachment inquiry, but he said the problem was even larger than commonly understood.
“It’s hard to believe, but there might be a larger story than the threats to the ambassador, ambassador Yovanovitch,” Barnicle said. “It would be the slow destruction of the State Department as evidence in the release of these transcripts.”
Yovanovitch testified that she was warned in a 1 a.m. phone call by another State Department employee to leave Ukraine immediately out of concern for her personal safety, and Brzezinzksi was appalled.
“What in the world?” she said.
Political analyst John Heilemann said the entire situation sounded more like the Mafia than the U.S. government.
“The way in which (Trump) singles out this particular ambassador to another head of state, he sounds like not like the president of the United States, not like an even partisan president of the United States,” Heilemann said, “he sounds like a crime boss.”
Breaking Banner
REVEALED: Nunes met with ‘Ukraine collusion’ conspiracy nut in May — and then started spreading his rumors
In an interview with the Daily Beast, a Ukraine diplomat who has been pushing conspiracy theories about the 2016 election involving Democrats admitted that he has spoken with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) along with Rudy Giuliani.
According to the report, Andrii Telizhenko -- who is at center of allegations that Kyiv meddled in the 2016 -- said he met Nunes to talk about Ukraine and Russian politics.
“Congressman Nunes had a really interesting and good impact on me as a very positive and influential politician who loves America and is interested in Ukraine and developments on fighting Russia,” Telizhenko told The Daily Beast. “We talked about how to fight Russian aggression in Ukraine and Russian propaganda.”
McConnell brags he and Trump are ‘changing the federal courts forever’ with extreme right-wing judges
"It's not for ordinary Americans, it's for the rich and powerful, and we have to find a way to stop them. And that's going to be the elections next year," said Sen. Jeff Merkley.
During a rally in Kentucky Monday night ahead of the state's gubernatorial election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell boasted that he and President Donald Trump are "changing the federal courts forever" by rapidly confirming right-wing judges to lifetime seats.
Breaking Banner
Trump tries bribing the jury — and no Republican seems bothered by it
Last week, as the House moved closer to impeaching Donald Trump, the almost more disturbing note was that Trump is working to buy Senate support with campaign cash.
According to Politico, Trump is tapping his vast fund-raising network for a handful of loyal senators facing tough reelection bids in 2020.
Each of them has signed onto a Republican-backed resolution condemning the inquiry as “unprecedented and undemocratic.”
“Conspicuously absent from the group is Maine Sen.Susan Collins, a politically vulnerable Republican who’s refused to support the resolution and avoided taking a stance on impeachment.