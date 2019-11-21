Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham whines ‘everyone is so sensitive’ after she’s accused of spreading a brazen lie
President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman claimed Tuesday that Barack Obama staffers left behind catty notes in White House offices for the incoming administration, telling them “you will fail.”
Press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s comment, first made to a CNN reporter, prompted swift denials from ex-Obama officials and a torrent of online mockery from Trump opponents.
“We came into the WH, I’ll tell you something. Every office was filled with Obama books and we had notes left behind that said ‘you will fail,’ ‘you aren’t going to make it,'” a tweet from CNN’s Abby Phillip quoted Grisham as saying.
“This is a complete and utter lie,” tweeted Obama administration lawyer Daniel Jacobson.
“Quite the opposite — we left them briefing books to try to help with the transition as much as possible,” he said.
Jon Wolfsthal, a former senior director at Obama’s National Security Council, called it “an outrageous lie…. Shameless and [email protected] should be fired.”
Faced by the heated denials — and snarky online gags about the “you will fail” prediction proving true — Grisham said her remark had been over-played.
“I don’t know why everyone is so sensitive!” she told AFP.
Grisham said she “certainly wasn’t implying every office had that issue” and recalled finding a “lovely note” for her in the White House East Wing.
“I just saw it as kind of a prank, and that it was something that always happened,” Grisham said.
A famous case of such humor was the reported practical joke by aides of president Bill Clinton who are said to have removed the “W” key from White House computers ahead of George W. Bush taking office.
Trump ridiculed for ‘weird’ complaint about being unable to eavesdrop on phone calls
President Donald Trump sought to undermine an impeachment witness by complaining that he'd been unable to eavesdrop on telephone conversations despite repeated attempts to do so -- and other social media users cringed.
Career diplomat David Holmes was called to testify Thursday in the House impeachment inquiry to describe the phone call he overheard between Trump and EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, in which the two officials allegedly discussed an extortion scheme against Ukraine.
Bill Taylor, the acting Ukraine ambassador, revealed the call last week in his testimony, and Holmes testified during a deposition that Sondland held the phone away from his ear as Trump loudly discussed the investigation of Joe Biden he wanted Ukraine's president to announce.
READ IT: David Holmes’s opening statement implicating Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine scandal
David Holmes described the infamous Trump phone call with Gordon Sondland in testimony offered in House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry on Thursday. In his statement, the State Department official fingered Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
READ IT: David Holmes's opening statement implicating Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine scandal

David Holmes described the infamous Trump phone call with Gordon Sondland in testimony offered in House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry on Thursday. In his statement, the State Department official fingered Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Devin Nunes says Dems are accusing Trump of ‘thought crime’ in Orwellian opening statement
On Thursday, ahead of testimony from National Security Council official Fiona Hill in the impeachment proceedings, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) unleashed a tirade of nonsense in his opening statement, claiming that President Donald Trump is being punished for a "thought crime," and listing off a bunch of false attacks on Democrats.
"President Trump, we are to believe, was just about to do something wrong, and getting caught was the only reason he backed down from whatever nefarious thought crime the Democrats are accusing him of almost committing," said Nunes. "I once again urge Americans to continue to consider the credibility of the Democrats on this committee who are now hurling these charges. For the last three years, it's not President Trump who got caught, it's the Democrats who got caught."