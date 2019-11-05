Trump team ‘never gave a damn about meeting with Ukraine’s anti-corruption community’: Former NSC Russia director

Michael Carpenter, the former National Security Council Russia Director under President Barack Obama’s administration, said that President Donald Trump and his foreign policy advisers had no interest in working on corruption in Ukraine.

He began by quoting a key piece in the transcript of the deposition of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

“It kept getting more insidious as [the] timeline went on, and back in July, it was all about just corruption,” said Sondland.

But Carpenter said that the last thing the White House cared about was corruption as they were already working with some of the most corrupt people in Ukraine

“Let’s be clear: it was never about corruption. In fact, Giuliani and Sondland were engaging with some of THE most corrupt actors in Ukraine,” tweeted Carpenter. “They never gave a damn about meeting with Ukraine’s anti-corruption community (Volker knew who they were). Had they consulted even one of them, they would have known they were dealing with cons and criminals.

He went on to explain that Sondland’s attempt to plead ignorance doesn’t hold water, because he knew what was supposed to do for Trump and Rudy Giuliani.

Carpenter now works at the University of Pennsylvania in the Biden Center. You can see his tweets below:

