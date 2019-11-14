Quantcast
Trump reveals the moment he thinks went best for him in impeachment’s first day

Published

39 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump tweeted out a reaction to Day One of the impeachment hearings he claimed he hadn’t watched.

The president insisted Wednesday afternoon, during a meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, that he hadn’t watched “one minute” of the first public testimony, by two State Department witnesses — but he reacted the following day on Twitter.

“(Rep. John Ratcliffe) asked the two ‘star’ witnesses, ‘where is the impeachable event in that call?'” Trump tweeted. “Both stared straight ahead with a blank look on their face, remained silent, & were unable to answer the question. That would be the end of a case run by normal people! – but not Shifty!”


