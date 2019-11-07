Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ‘very keen’ on doing ‘The Apprentice: White House’ — and keeps pitching it to NBC creator Mark Burnett: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report in the Daily Beast, Donald Trump has been keeping in touch with the creator of the ‘Apprentice TV show over the possibility of re-booting the reality show as a White House version.

The reports states, “Since taking office in early 2017, the president has confided to close associates that he misses hosting ‘The Apprentice’ and ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ on NBC, the reality TV staples he left behind to become the Republican Party standard-bearer and then the leader of the free world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, the president has spoken with Mark Burnett, the show’s creator, and has fond memories of his time on the show that helped launch his persona as a tough businessman and demanding boss.

“According to three people with knowledge of the situation and another source close to Trump, ‘Apprentice’ creator Mark Burnett and the president have sporadically kept in touch, mostly over the phone,” the Beast reports. “One of the ideas kicked around by Burnett and the president was shooting a new version of the Trump-branded ‘Apprentice,’ tentatively titled ‘The Apprentice: White House,’ and to produce it shortly after the president leaves office. This time, however, the TV program would be explicitly politics-themed and take full advantage of Trump’s status as a former president of the United States and a newfound Republican kingmaker.”

According to one of their sources, “There have been several discussions between Burnett and Trump about ‘The Apprentice: White House.’ It is something Burnett thinks could be a money-spinner and Trump is very keen on doing,” while another one adds, “They actually talked about an ‘Apprentice: White House’ … as far as I know, the discussion did not go far.”

The Beast also notes that a spokesperson for Burnett has tried to throw cold water on the report in a statement reading, “Among other things, The President and Mr. Burnett have not discussed making television shows in any shape or form.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

These red flags from the 2019 election could be a disturbing preview of 2020

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

The unofficial outcomes from Tuesday’s 2019 elections are a looking glass into what may unfold next year, especially when the results are close and partisan Republicans won’t concede, and as new voting equipment doesn’t perform as advertised.

The biggest contrast from Tuesday night’s results was the contrast between what unfolded in Kentucky and Virginia. In Kentucky, the Democratic gubernatorial challenger, state Attorney General Andy Beshear, has a 5,100-vote lead over Republican incumbent Matt Bevin. Not only has Bevin not conceded, but he has also suggested that foul play was involved (even though he’s yet to offer any evidence and Republicans won every other statewide office). And a Bevin ally, the state’s Senate president, said the legislature could act to overturn the vote and reinstate Bevin.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The truth looked bad for Donald Trump’: Here are 5 stunning moments from the first day of Roger Stone’s trial

Published

60 mins ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, finally faced a jury of his peers on Wednesday as the first full day of his trial began.

He stands accused of lying to Congress, obstructing Congress, and witness tampering in the course of the Russia investigation. Stone, who has spent a career billing himself as a political "dirty trickster" and is known for, among other things, proudly showing off a Richard Nixon tattoo on his back, denies the allegations.

But the U.S. Justice Department maintains it has substantial documentary evidence to prove its allegations, and it began to make its case to the jury on Wednesday, some of which had already been laid out in Stone's indictment.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NYTimes’ Maggie Haberman nails Trump’s wrong claim ‘fact-checkers’ were once people who called to check facts

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump posted a strange and false tweet after midnight Thursday claiming that fact-checkers were once people who called to "check the facts." It was something that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman found disturbing because there will be people who believe him.

"Years ago, when Media was legitimate, people known as 'Fact Checkers' would always call to check and see if a story was accurate. Nowadays they don’t use 'Fact Checkers' anymore, they just write whatever they want!" Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1192307362331119617

"It’s scary how many people will read this tweet and believe this is a) true or b) reflective of how reporting process works," Haberman tweeted.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image