Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump wanted to build a megachurch with prosperity gospel grifter Paula White: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Prosperity gospel preacher Paula White, who has laid claim as President Donald Trump’s “spiritual adviser,” has told the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard that the president has in the past talked about building a megachurch.

According to White, Trump first brought up building an all-glass cathedral with her back in 2006. White says that Trump had even picked out an architect for the project, although she says it never came to fruition because the timing wasn’t right for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He said, ‘Let’s build a crystal cathedral for God,'” she claims.

Although Trump never followed through on this plan to build his own megachurch, White holds out hope that he’ll take action on it in the future.

“Who knows what God will do,” she says. “Who knows, maybe we will end up building a cathedral.”

White also detailed the president’s purported Christian faith, which she claimed was very strong despite not speaking “Christian-ese.”

ADVERTISEMENT

White, who opened the National Day of Prayer Event at the White House in 2017 and who has just landed an official job at the White House, has drawn criticism from many Christians over the years, including her business in which she sells believers “resurrection seeds” that will grant them eternal life for the low price of just $1,144.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Conservative drops bomb on endangered GOP lawmakers still defending Trump before 2020 election

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

New polling on the approval rating of Donald Trump released on Friday should give GOP lawmakers still supporting the president pause as they seek re-election in 2020, writes conservative Jennifer Rubin in the Washington Post.

As the columnist notes, "The latest Washington Post-ABC News poll should send a shudder through the Republican Party. Only 38 percent of Americans approve of President Trump’s performance, while 58 percent disapprove, 48 percent strongly so. The majority of the poll was taken after the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (for which a majority gives Trump credit)."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Abby Huntsman gets schooled for blaming Pelosi for party-line impeachment vote

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

"The View" co-host Abby Huntsman complained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had tainted the impeachment process because she was unable to wrangle one Republican vote, and her colleagues set her straight.

Huntsman has favored an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's actions against Ukraine, but she didn't like how the vote played out on holding public hearings.

"What happened was exactly what Nancy Pelosi didn't want to have happen," Huntsman said. "It was a totally partisan vote. You have to get one Republican to come on your team."

"I want this to happen, I want to see the public proceedings and it's important for this country," she added. "I think the leadership among the Democrats in this House did an abysmal job, because half of it is convincing Republicans, and 19 of them are retiring. They have no reason not to vote yes on this, to say, let's see what happened."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is not rocket science’: Conservative blasts GOP for ignoring plain fact that Trump confessed to a crime

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative and avid "never-Trumper" Jennifer Rubin expressed frustration with GOP House lawmakers who refused -- at the very least -- to vote for proceeding with a public impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Based upon the President's own comments and leaked testimony from administration officials speaking to House investigators behind closed doors, Rubin said that it should be obvious to anyone that the facts in the case are not in Trump's favor.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image