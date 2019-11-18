Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump wants to move impeachment witnesses out of the White House: CNN says could be ‘retaliation’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump may commit further crimes if he follows his instinct to punish officials testifying in the impeachment inquiry.

To date, the evidence presented in public impeachment hearings has been very damning, and it has angered the president.

“President Donald Trump’s aides have explored moving some impeachment witnesses on loan to the White House from other agencies, such as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, back to their home departments ahead of schedule,” CNN reported Monday, citing people familiar with the conversations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advisors have warned the president not to follow his gut on this issue.

“As public hearings bring the officials’ allegations to his television screen, Trump is asking anew how witnesses such as Vindman and Ambassador Bill Taylor came to work for him, people familiar with the matter said. He has suggested again they be dismissed, even as advisers warn him firing them could be viewed as retaliation,” CNN reported. “The possible move of officials out of the White House could still be viewed by some as evidence of retribution for their testimony.”

Trump has been attacking his own officials.

“The uncertain fate and public thrashing of these officials has created a thorny situation for a White House wading through the impeachment process. Trump’s impulse to dismiss them hasn’t been realized, but he’s made clear nevertheless he views them as unwelcome,” CNN reported. “It’s one of the persistent anomalies of the impeachment inquiry: most of the witnesses airing concerns at Trump’s approach to Ukraine remain employed by him, despite his claims they are “Never Trumpers” and his overt suggestions they’ve already been fired.”

The president eldest child has urged his father to fire the witnesses:

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Pence has also distanced himself from Jennifer Williams, his top Ukraine advisor.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I am a judge’: Jeanine Pirro goes bonkers as Fox News panel ends up in screaming match over impeachment

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Fox News personalities got into a shouting match over impeachment on "The Five" on Tuesday.

Juan Williams told Jeanine Pirro to, "just stop" when she complained about people "trashing" Donald Trump.

"Don't tell me to stop it! I'm a judge," Pirro claimed, despite it having been over a quarter-century since she served as a country court judge.

"For a judge, you should know better," Williams shot back.

"I know a lot more -- do not go there, do not go there," Pirro said.

The shouting continued, with an argument over whether it is Pirro or congressional Democrats who don't know what they're doing.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP operative who dated Maria Butina pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering: report

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Yet another Republican operative caught up in the 2016 scandal into Russian election interference will plead guilty to federal crimes.

"Paul Erickson, the former boyfriend of convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering according to a plea agreement filed in a South Dakota federal court Monday afternoon," The Daily Beast reports. "In a two-page statement detailing the factual basis for the plea, Erickson said he conned someone called only “D.G.” into wiring him $100,000, under the pretense that the money was for a real estate investment in North Dakota."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

US moves to end decades-old movie distribution rules

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

The US Justice Department signaled Monday that it plans to end a 71-year-old antitrust enforcement program on movie distribution, saying it is no longer needed to protect consumers.

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim announced that the Department of Justice would move this week to terminate the Paramount Consent Decrees, which went into force in 1948.

The decrees -- which smaller movie chains and drive-in theaters still champion -- barred major film studios from owning movie theaters, a system that had existed in the early part of the twentieth century and largely blocked independent venues from being able to show hot films.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image