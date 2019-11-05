Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump will ‘throw everyone under the bus’ when he realizes he’s in big trouble over the Ukraine scheme: Columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has frequently changed his story about the nature of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he apparently extorted him with military aid to try to force him to launch a political investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.

But as Philip Rotner wrote for The Bulwark, there is just one likely endgame.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Character assassination will become a less effective tool as the testimony piles up, one believable witness after another, much of it from conservative Republicans and decorated military veterans, many of whom were appointed to their positions by Trump himself,” wrote Rotner. “It also seems likely that Trump defenders will have to abandon their denials that the administration attempted to cover up a corrupt quid pro quo by placing the summary of Trump’s conversation on a secret server.”

The last line of defense, then — is clear: Trump will “throw everyone under the bus” and try to make his inner circle pay the price for his own wrongdoing.

“What’s left is to demand of the pro-impeachment forces that they provide incontrovertible, first-hand evidence laying the corrupt quid pro quo and the cover-up directly at the feet of Donald Trump. Because while his stink may be all over it, his fingerprints aren’t,” wrote Rotner. “How many people, after all, do you think Trump ordered directly, face-to-face, to withhold military aid and a presidential visit until the president of Ukraine agreed to investigate Trump’s political enemies? In exactly those words? Definitely Rudy Giuliani. Possibly Mick Mulvaney. Possibly Gordon Sondland. Maybe Mike Pompeo. Or Rick Perry. Or Bill Barr. Perhaps one of his patrilineal advisors.

“Who on that list is likely to rat him out? Not one of them,” wrote Rotner. “Remember, the individuals that Trump was likely to have trusted to keep his secrets are not only his sycophants, they are also people who are vulnerable to political and criminal liability of their own. If they admit to having had a role in extortion and a cover-up, they get themselves in trouble. Dropping a dime on Trump is dropping a dime on themselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, indeed, has done this before. His previous personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is now in prison for tax evasion and campaign finance violations for the illegal hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels — and though Cohen had testimony to tie Trump to the scheme, Trump simply called him a liar, over and over again, and appears to have escaped unscathed from that scandal, because Cohen is in fact a liar.

“Trump’s going to need a really huge bus to throw all those people under it, but don’t put it past him,” concluded Rotner. “And don’t put it past his congressional defenders to try to help him do it.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘human scum’ attack on never-Trumpers could blow-up in his face before the 2020 election: Ex-RNC official

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, the former spokesman for the Republican National Committee stated polls show Donald Trump may have motivated traditional Republican voters who don't care for him to hold their noses and vote for a Democrat in 2020 after he called non-boosters "human scum."

According to Tim Miller, the president's ugly comments may be a motivating force that pushes some voters off the fence despite their conservative leanings.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump bashed for tweeting out ‘deranged’ military threat against Mexico: ‘You must be nervous’

Published

45 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump suggested that he might send troops into Mexico to fight drug cartels, and other social media users were confused.

The president told Mexico via Twitter that he would send U.S. forces south of the border if the government asked for help, after a family with ties to Utah was killed in a gun battle near their home between the Chihuahua and Sonora cartels.

"A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing," Trump tweeted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters scramble to replace conservative media icon Drudge over belief he betrayed the president

Published

50 mins ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Conservative media icon Matt Drudge, who was instrumental in both getting former President Bill Clinton impeached and in promoting the candidacy of President Donald Trump, has come under fire from Trump supporters who are upset by his coverage of the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry.

The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that Trump diehards have been scrambling to create rivals for the Drudge Report, the news aggregation site that has served as a hub for conservative media since the 1990s.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image