Trump’s ‘head-spinning defense’ of his Ukraine call gets torn to shreds by CNN fact checker
CNN fact checker Daniel Dale on Monday told host Brooke Baldwin that President Donald Trump so far has not put together any kind of coherent defense of his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
During a CNN segment about the president’s “head-spinning defense” of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Dale broke down how the president made multiple contradictory claims in the span of just 74 words this week.
He started out by playing a clip of Trump saying that no one who listened in to his phone call raised any concerns about it, despite the fact that several administration officials did raise alarms about it.
In the very next sentence, the president shifts his story and says that only “very few people” came forward to complain about the call, and he then blamed the media for supposedly prompting those people to come forward.
“OK, so we’ve gone from ‘nobody had a problem with this’ to ‘very few people had a problem with this and they were prodded to come forward’ to ‘oh, by the way, the people who did come forward have animosity towards me,” Dale said. “Trump changes his mind quickly, he changes his defenses quickly. It rarely happens in 74 words, though.”
Watch the video below.
‘Hard to wrap our brains around’ how corrupt Trump’s Ukraine policy was: former Whitewater attorney
Kimberly Wehle, a former associate independent counselor for Whitewater special prosecutor Ken Starr, told CNN on Monday that she's having a hard time coming to terms with the massive corruption at the heart of President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.
In particular, Wehle said she was shocked by the extent to which Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was allowed to shape American policy toward Ukraine despite not being a government employee.
"We're talking about career public officials, public servants that spend their lives serving the government, versus a private lawyer who is not actually a government employee, he doesn't take an oath of office, he's not bound by the rules and regulations and limitations to ensure that government officials actually act with integrity," she said. "[He's] basically jumping in from the side and starting a separate foreign policy, it's hard to wrap our brains around how that possibly could be one that benefits the American public."
‘A guy who made money off his daddy?’ Ex-CIA officer Phil Mudd lambastes Don Jr. for attacking Mueller
Former CIA officer turned CNN commentator Phil Mudd lambasted President Donald Trump's son Don Jr. during a Sunday appearance discussing the younger Trump's attacks on former special counsel Robert Mueller.
Trump Jr. is publishing a new book attacking those who oppose his father, though instead of focusing on easy targets on the left, Trump Jr. went after Mueller, calling him out for "stuttering" and "babbling" when questioned by Congress.
When Mudd heard the excerpt attacking Mueller, he unleashed on the Trump child.
"You've got to be kidding me!" Mudd exclaimed. "A guy who made money off his daddy is telling me that a man who served honorably in Vietnam, the most storied prosecutor of my generation -- and a guy who made money off his daddy is telling me don't respect that man. I served with Mueller. Best I ever saw, the best."