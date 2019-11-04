Trump’s ‘head-spinning defense’ of his Ukraine call gets torn to shreds by CNN fact checker

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale on Monday told host Brooke Baldwin that President Donald Trump so far has not put together any kind of coherent defense of his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

During a CNN segment about the president’s “head-spinning defense” of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Dale broke down how the president made multiple contradictory claims in the span of just 74 words this week.

He started out by playing a clip of Trump saying that no one who listened in to his phone call raised any concerns about it, despite the fact that several administration officials did raise alarms about it.

In the very next sentence, the president shifts his story and says that only “very few people” came forward to complain about the call, and he then blamed the media for supposedly prompting those people to come forward.

“OK, so we’ve gone from ‘nobody had a problem with this’ to ‘very few people had a problem with this and they were prodded to come forward’ to ‘oh, by the way, the people who did come forward have animosity towards me,” Dale said. “Trump changes his mind quickly, he changes his defenses quickly. It rarely happens in 74 words, though.”

