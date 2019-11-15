Trump’s right-wing Christian lawyer ordered lies that landed Trump’s former fixer in prison: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch warned President Donald Trump’s associates to ignore advice from the president’s attorneys, because they’ve already landed someone in prison.

The “Morning Joe” contributor revealed that Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow, a religious right media figure, has already gotten former Trump Organization attorney Michael Cohen sent to prison to protect

the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m going to give them the number, it’s 1-800-Otisville, and they should all call Michael,” said Deutsch, a friend of Cohen’s. “None of these people are going to tell anything but the truth. By the way, the lie (Cohen) told was at the direction of Jay Sekulow.”

Host Joe Scarborough reacted with surprise.

“But Jay’s a Christian,” he deadpanned. “Wait — Jay’s a Christian, he told him to lie?”

Deutsch again claimed Sekulow had directed lies that helped land Cohen, who’s serving three-year sentence for tax evasion and campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, in prison.

“Yep,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scarborough told government officials such as EU ambassador Gordon Sondland to reconsider their dishonest defense of the president as he faces an impeachment inquiry.

“People are testifying because they know what the president did was corrupt, they know it was bribery, they knew it was arms for political dirt,” Scarborough said. “They know it is a crime, and they, like Sondland, don’t want to spend their time in jail like man for (Paul) Manafort or your friend Michael Cohen.”