Trump’s right-wing Christian lawyer ordered lies that landed Trump’s former fixer in prison: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch warned President Donald Trump’s associates to ignore advice from the president’s attorneys, because they’ve already landed someone in prison.
The “Morning Joe” contributor revealed that Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow, a religious right media figure, has already gotten former Trump Organization attorney Michael Cohen sent to prison to protect
the president.
“I’m going to give them the number, it’s 1-800-Otisville, and they should all call Michael,” said Deutsch, a friend of Cohen’s. “None of these people are going to tell anything but the truth. By the way, the lie (Cohen) told was at the direction of Jay Sekulow.”
Host Joe Scarborough reacted with surprise.
“But Jay’s a Christian,” he deadpanned. “Wait — Jay’s a Christian, he told him to lie?”
Deutsch again claimed Sekulow had directed lies that helped land Cohen, who’s serving three-year sentence for tax evasion and campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, in prison.
“Yep,” he said.
Scarborough told government officials such as EU ambassador Gordon Sondland to reconsider their dishonest defense of the president as he faces an impeachment inquiry.
“People are testifying because they know what the president did was corrupt, they know it was bribery, they knew it was arms for political dirt,” Scarborough said. “They know it is a crime, and they, like Sondland, don’t want to spend their time in jail like man for (Paul) Manafort or your friend Michael Cohen.”
2020 Election
One of Trump’s most prominent conservative critics argues the Democrats should win easily in 2020 — but probably won’t
The impeachment of Donald Trump has entered a new phase. Public hearings with key witnesses to Donald Trump’s shakedown operation against the leadership of Ukraine, seeking to force that country to aid his re-election campaign, have finally begun. This public testimony will corroborate what was made known during private hearings over the course of the last few weeks: Trump abused his power as president for personal gain and enlisted White House and government officials to cover up what they knew were potential impeachable offenses.
Following an epic rant by "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough on spinless Republican lawmakers who allow themselves to be abused by President Donald Trump - and then proceeded to suck up to him afterward -- the MSNBC host confided that most Republicans he speaks to can't wait for Trump to be out of their lives.
During the panel discussion that encompassed the way that the president has treated Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Scarborough expressed disgust with the lawmakers who he says secretly hate Trump.
"Every Republican I've spoken with behind the scenes, they just shake their head," the MSNBC host explained. "They are literally counting the days until Donald Trump leaves office."