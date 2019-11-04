Quantcast
Trump’s Ukraine excuses are like a bank robber trying to give the money back: Ex-prosecutor

On Monday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner laid into White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s latest explanation on Fox News for why President Donald Trump’s political demands of Ukrainian leadership were not illegal:

The White House has resorted to a number of increasingly desperate arguments against impeachment, initially denying that any quid pro quo took place, but now seemingly arguing that even if he had, it was within his right to do so and didn’t cause any harm.


Trump faces a series of potentially explosive legal rulings in 2020 on tax returns and Mueller evidence

President Donald Trump has always loved suing his way out of trouble, but his litigation-happy defense strategy could blow up in his face with a string of court rulings due as he faces re-election.

Decisions are pending next year in cases involving Trump's business dealings with foreign governments, the release of his tax returns, evidence from the Robert Mueller investigation and his claims of presidential immunity in a variety of probes, reported Politico.

The U.S. Supreme Court could make a number of highly significant rulings on executive branch power for Trump and subsequent presidents involving criminal prosecutions and congressional subpoenas, as well as the Constitution's emoluments clause prohibiting federal officials from receiving payments from foreign governments.

Trump just tweeted up a storm of blatant lies about the whistleblower — here are the real facts

President Donald Trump began his Monday morning by tweeting out a stream of lies about the still-anonymous whistleblower who filed a complaint against him earlier this year.

Among other things, the president claimed that "the Whistleblower gave false information" in his complaint against the president.

Mike Pompeo accused of plotting escape route back home during taxpayer-funded trips to Kansas

According to the Guardian, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been jetting back and forth between Washington his home state of Kansas for a number of bizarrely political events, including radio interviews, "workplace development" talks with first daughter Ivanka Trump, and — on one strange occasion — handing out State Department buttons emblazoned with "#Swagger."

These buttons were just passed out to students. pic.twitter.com/YnZ9gYQ1w8

