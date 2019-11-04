Trump’s Ukraine excuses are like a bank robber trying to give the money back: Ex-prosecutor
On Monday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner laid into White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s latest explanation on Fox News for why President Donald Trump’s political demands of Ukrainian leadership were not illegal:
Kellyanne Conway told Chris Wallace that, even if Trump did put a hold on Ukrainian aid, it doesn’t matter because Ukraine ultimately got the aid. This is the same as saying, we robbed the bank but because we gave the $ back, it doesn’t matter. Ummm . . . wrong.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) November 4, 2019
The White House has resorted to a number of increasingly desperate arguments against impeachment, initially denying that any quid pro quo took place, but now seemingly arguing that even if he had, it was within his right to do so and didn’t cause any harm.