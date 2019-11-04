Trump’s Ukraine scheme wasn’t ‘shadow diplomacy’ — it was a racket for money: Ex-CIA official
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” former CIA official Philip Mudd outlined what the punditry is missing when they call the Ukraine scheme between President Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani a “shadow diplomacy.”
“Rudy Guiliani and federal prosecutors are looking into what he did,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “We know he was engaged in the so-called shadow diplomacy without any security clearances … What does that say to you?”
“I mean, there’s a couple things, there’s a legal thing and there’s a policy thing,” said Mudd. “Look, I think the Democrats have this wrong. This is not about shadow diplomacy, the president can do inappropriate things in diplomacy if he wants. This is about money. So the questions are going to be, did Rudy Guiliani have interactions with the Ukrainians, for example, on getting money for a campaign events? Not, did he go out to Ukraine and do things that the State Department doesn’t like, So I think if I were Rudy Guiliani, I wouldn’t care about the Democrats, I would care about the feds and the FBI looking at money.”
“On the security clearance, just one quick comment,” continued Mudd. “Mr. Guiliani, I’d have a question. If you need to understand what Russia is doing because you are the point person on Ukraine and you don’t see any intercepted communications about the Russian military, you don’t see any imagery, that is, satellite photography of what the Russians are doing, how the heck do you know what America understands about Russia? I think the security clearance thing isn’t a problem in terms of the president going forward, it’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing.”
Trump’s fixation with discrediting whistleblower demolished by ex-FBI official
President Donald Trump has sought to shield himself from political harm in the impeachment investigation by attacking the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint kicked off the congressional probe — at some points even suggesting the whistleblower should be outed, contrary to federal law.
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Greg Brower, former FBI Assistant Director of the Office of Congressional Affairs, pointed out how pointless Trump's attempts to demonize the whistleblower are.
"I would submit that the whistleblower, at this point, is entirely irrelevant," said Brower. "This would be like — if I could draw an analogy — if I had a neighbor who I knew to be a convicted felon, and yet I witnessed that this neighbor had stored in his garage a stockpile of firearms, and I called the police and gave an anonymous tip about that fact, and then the police came out and investigated and found that this convicted felon did in fact have a stockpile of firearms."
Trump’s ‘head-spinning defense’ of his Ukraine call gets torn to shreds by CNN fact checker
CNN fact checker Daniel Dale on Monday told host Brooke Baldwin that President Donald Trump so far has not put together any kind of coherent defense of his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
During a CNN segment about the president's "head-spinning defense" of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Dale broke down how the president made multiple contradictory claims in the span of just 74 words this week.
He started out by playing a clip of Trump saying that no one who listened in to his phone call raised any concerns about it, despite the fact that several administration officials did raise alarms about it.